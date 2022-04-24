The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, April 24, 2022
Bears Sports NFL

Bears WR Byron Pringle arrested for reckless driving in Florida

Pringle, 28, who signed a one-year, $4.125 million contract with the Bears as a free agent, also was charged with driving with a suspended license after a Florida Highway Patrol officer observed him squealing tires, burning rubber and doing a donut in his high-performance sports car.

Mark Potash By Mark Potash
   
SHARE Bears WR Byron Pringle arrested for reckless driving in Florida
Byron Pringle signed a one-year, $4.125 million contract ($3.9 million guaranteed) with the Bears last month.

Bears wide receiver Byron Pringle (13) warms up during the team’s three-day mini-camp last week.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Bears wide receiver Byron Pringle was arrested and charged with misdemeanor reckless driving and driving with a suspended license in Pasco County, Fla. on Saturday night after a Florida Highway Patrol officer observed him squealing tires, burning rubber and “performing a donut” in his 2016 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat.

Pringle, who lives in Wesley Chapel, Fla. — less than a mile from the incident — was with another adult male and a juvenile child in the car at the time of the incident, around 6 p.m. EDT. A check on his driver’s license revealed it had been suspended on Feb. 10 for “financial responsibility” and also for failure to pay a traffic fine as of March 7, 2022.

According to the arrest report filed by the FHP officer, after Pringle was informed he was under arrest, he “ignored my verbal commands initially and then became verbally confrontational.” He was placed under arrest and transferred to the Pasco County Jail “without further incident.”

A Bears spokesman confirmed the team is aware of the arrest but had no comment on the Pringle arrest.

Pringle, 28, signed a one-year, $4 million contract (with an additional $2 million in incentives) with the Bears on March 20 after spending this first four seasons in the NFL with the Chiefs. An undrafted free agent from Kansas State in 2018, he missed his rookie season after suffering a hamstring injury in the preseason finale.

After being a bit player in the Chiefs’ high-powered offense in 2019 and 2020, he played a bigger role last season, with 42 receptions for 568 yards (13.5 avg.) and five touchdowns.

Next Up In Chicago Bears
As a rookie GM, Ryan Poles doesn’t have a hard act to follow in draft
Without a top draft pick, the Bears can avoid the Round 2 blues
Bears need WR help — but other teams are ‘receiver-obsessed’ too
Bears sign WR David Moore, CB Greg Stroman to 1-year contracts
Bears notebook: QB Justin Fields has rocky final practice in minicamp
Bears WR Darnell Mooney knows you don’t believe in him, but ‘I will get my respect’
The Latest
One person was injured in a shooting Feb. 27, 2022, on I-94.
Crime
Man hospitalized after shooting on Eisenhower Expressway
Troopers responded to the shooting about 3:25 a.m. and found the man with injuries not considered life threatening, Illinois state police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
The Blackhawks look upset on the bench.
Blackhawks
End of season can’t come soon enough for miserable Blackhawks
The Blackhawks, losers of 12 of 14, have just three games left. “This is just draining right now,” interim coach Derek King said.
By Ben Pope
 
Wide receiver Kevin White, who was Ryan Pace’s first draft pick as Bears’ general manager in 2015, played just 14 games in four seasons with the Bears because of multiple injuries.
Bears
As a rookie GM, Ryan Poles doesn’t have a hard act to follow in draft
The Bears’ new general manager doesn’t have a first-round pick — and maybe it’s just as well. Previous rookie personnel bosses struck out on their first pick and had better luck later in the draft — acquiring Olin Kreutz, Alex Brown, Alshon Jeffery and Eddie Goldman.
By Mark Potash
 
White_Sox_Twins_Baseball_15_.jpg
White Sox
White Sox lose seventh straight on Buxton homer
White Sox were 0-6 on road trip
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Milwaukee Bucks v Chicago Bulls - Game Four
Bulls
Still a ‘will and a way’ for Bulls, trailing 3-1, to beat Bucks? More like a won’t and a no way
These teams could run best-of-seven series back three times, five times, 10 times, and the squad with the better talent, size, experience, depth, discipline and togetherness would just keep winning.
By Steve Greenberg
 