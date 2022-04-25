Bears sign OT Julien Davenport to 1-year contract

Bears general manager Ryan Poles has been dissatisfied with the offensive line since the day he took the job and continued tinkering with it by signing veteran tackle Julien Davenport on Monday.

Davenport, 27, was one of three offensive tackles who got a tryout last week and beat out Caleb Benecoch and Trenton Scott. The Bears are expected to start second-year players Teven Jenkins and Larry Borom at tackle this season, but are looking to round out the unit with three or four backups.

The Texans drafted Davenport in the fourth round out of Bucknell in 2017 and traded him to the Dolphins two years later as part of the deal to bring in standout left tackle Laremy Tunsil. Davenport was with the Colts last season and played nine games, starting four.

In five seasons, he has played 60 games and started 32 of those. He started 15 games at left tackle for the Texans in 2018 and eight for the Dolphins in ‘19.

