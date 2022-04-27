The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, April 27, 2022
Bears Sports NFL
A worker helps erect a red carpet and stage in front of the Bellagio Hotel and Casino during setup for this year’s NFL Draft.

John Locher/AP

Full coverage of NFL Draft 2022

Previewing and recapping moves by the Bears and the rest of the league.

Contributors: Gene Farris

The Bears don’t have a first-round pick in this year’s NFL Draft in Las Vegas, but that doesn’t mean general manager Ryan Poles and coach Matt Eberflus will just be hanging around the casinos. Here is the Sun-Times’ coverage of this year’s event.

8 Total Updates Since
April 09, 2022 06:00 AM
