Full coverage of NFL Draft 2022

NFL Draft 2022
Previewing and recapping moves by the Bears and the rest of the league.
The Bears don’t have a first-round pick in this year’s NFL Draft in Las Vegas, but that doesn’t mean general manager Ryan Poles and coach Matt Eberflus will just be hanging around the casinos. Here is the Sun-Times’ coverage of this year’s event.
April 09, 2022 06:00 AM
Poles didn’t exactly recoil when he was asked Tuesday whether he was rebuilding. But he pursed his lips and glanced to the sky for a second. ‘‘The ‘rebuild’ thing is, like, super-sensitive,’’ he said.
Other than Johnson, cornerback was a big problem for the Bears last season. That’s a good place for them to start in the upcoming draft.
The Bears’ new general manager doesn’t have a first-round pick — and maybe it’s just as well. Previous rookie personnel bosses struck out on their first pick and had better luck later in the draft — acquiring Olin Kreutz, Alex Brown, Alshon Jeffery and Eddie Goldman.
The Bears have three Day 2 picks — No. 39 and 48 overall in Round 2 and No. 71 in Round 3. They’re one of eight teams without a scheduled first-round pick, but that’s not a death sentence.
The Bears need a starting receiver — or two. But it’s never been more expensive to acquire one, either via free agency or the draft.
Ryan Poles has roster holes to fill in his first draft as Bears GM. Here are the three most pressing ones — and which players might be available later this month, when the Bears draft at Nos. 39 and 48 overall in the second round and No. 71 in the third.
The NFL’s league year began exactly one month ago. Bears fans longing for their favorite team to finally make a splash are forgiven for thinking it’s been twice as long.
In the midst of an overhaul, the first-year GM has put the Bears in their clearest, unobstructed rebuild mode since the firing of Lovie Smith — with retooling on both sides of the ball and a young first-round quarterback to build around.