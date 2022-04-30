The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, April 30, 2022
Bears Sports NFL

Bears take Cal safety Elijah Hicks in Round 7

The 5-11, 203-pound 22-year-old spent his first three years with the Golden Bears at cornerback before moving to safety in 2020.

Patrick Finley By Patrick Finley
   
SHARE Bears take Cal safety Elijah Hicks in Round 7
Cal safety Elijah Hicks defends a Stanford opponent in 2019.

The Bears drafted Cal safety Elijah Hicks in Round 7.

Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Elijah Hicks, a safety from Cal, became the Bears’ second-to-last draft pick Saturday. They chose him with Pick 254 in Round 7, the first in a set of back-to-back picks acquired via trade with the Chargers.

The 5-11, 203-pound 22-year-old spent his first three years with the Golden Bears at cornerback before moving to safety in 2020. He stayed there in 2021, taking advantage of the coronavirus eligibility year. Four of his five career interceptions came at safety, including three last year. He had two passes defensed in each of his past two years.

He becomes the third recent Pac-12 graduate in the Bears’ defensive backfield, joining Utah’s Jaylon Johnson, one of the team’s best players, and Washington’s Kyler Gordon, who was drafted in the second round Friday night.

Bears general manager Ryan Poles started the day with three picks over three rounds and, through a series of trades, finished with eight.

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Bears draft Illinois center Doug Kramer, a Hinsdale Central grad
Bears draft DE Dominique Robinson in fifth round at No. 174 overall
Bears draft SDSU tackle Zach Thomas in Round 6
Bears take OT Braxton Jones in Round 5
Halas Intrigue, Episode 222: The picks are in
Bears make 4 trades on Day 3 of draft
The Latest
1394670602.jpg
White Sox
White Sox-Angels delayed by rain
The Sox lead 4-0 with two outs in the top of the sixth inning.
By Brian Sandalow
 
Illinois center Doug Kramer gets ready to snap the ball against Nebraska.
Bears
Bears draft Illinois center Doug Kramer, a Hinsdale Central grad
The Bears stayed close to home for the third of their three sixth-round picks, drafting Illinois center Doug Kramer with the No. 207 overall pick Saturday.
By Patrick Finley
 
The Bears took pass rusher Dominique Robinson from Miami (Ohio) in the fifth round of the NFL Draft.
Bears
Bears draft DE Dominique Robinson in fifth round at No. 174 overall
After several trades, the team still has many more picks Saturday.
By Jason Lieser
 
Naomi Judd performs at the CMA Music Festival in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, June 13, 2009.
Entertainment and Culture
Naomi Judd, singer of The Judds, dies at 76
“Today we sisters experienced a tragedy. We lost our beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness,” Wynonna and Ashley Judd said in a statement.
By Kristin M. Hall | AP
 
San Diego State tackle Zach Thomas does a NFL Scouting Combine drill last month.
Bears
Bears draft SDSU tackle Zach Thomas in Round 6
The Bears added their second offensive tackle in three picks Saturday when they drafted San Diego State offensive tackle Zach Thomas in the sixth round.
By Patrick Finley
 