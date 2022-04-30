The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, April 30, 2022
Bears draft DE Dominique Robinson in fifth round at No. 174 overall

After several trades, the team still has many more picks Saturday.

Jason Lieser By Jason Lieser
   
A file photo of Halas Hall, headquarters of the Chicago Bears.

The Bears are in Day 3 of the NFL Draft.

Annie Costabile

The Bears took pass rusher Dominique Robinson from Miami (Ohio) in the fifth round at No. 174, and he’ll likely play defensive end in Matt Eberflus’ system.

Robinson had 4.5 sacks in 12 games at outside linebacker last season. NFL.com draft analyst Lance Zierlein compared him to longtime Texans defensive end Whitney Mercilus.

At 6-foot-4, 252 pounds, he has bulked up considerably since his days at wide receiver. That’s where he played his first two seasons at Miami before moving to defense in 2020.

The Bears began the draft by taking Washington cornerback Kyler Gordon in the second round at No. 39 and Penn State safety Jaquan Brisker at No. 48, then picked up Tennessee wide receiver Velus Jones in the third at No. 71.

Thanks to a flurry of trades Saturday, the Bears have far more selections than the six they had when the draft began.

Here’s the updated list of their picks:

Second round, No. 39: Washington CB Kyler Gordon
Second round, No. 48: Penn State S Jaquan Brisker
Third round, No. 71: Tennessee WR Velus Jones
Fifth round, No. 168: Southern Utah OT Braxton Jones
Fifth round, No. 174: Miami (Ohio) DE Dominique Robinson
Sixth round, No. 186
Sixth round, No. 203
Sixth round, No. 207
Seventh round, No. 226
Seventh round, No. 254
Seventh round, No. 255

