Bears 2022 schedule release has opener vs. 49ers, Week 2 at Packers: report

The Bears will open the upcoming season with a home game against the 49ers and a Week 2 visit to the Packers, 670-AM The Score reported.

The Bears will play their usual set of home-and-home games with the rest of the NFC North and match up with the NFC East and AFC East. They also drew games against the Falcons and 49ers based on same-place finishes from last season, and their “bonus” game — the cross-conference matchup added last season as the 17th game in the scheduling model — is against the Texans.

Score host Danny Parkins reported the entire 2022 schedule:

Week 1: vs. 49ers

Week 2: at Packers (Sunday Night Football)

Week 3: vs. Texans

Week 4: at Giants

Week 5: at Vikings

Week 6: vs. Commanders (Thursday Night Football)

Week 7: at Patriots (Monday Night Football)

Week 8: at Cowboys

Week 9: vs. Dolphins

Week 10: vs. Lions

Week 11: at Falcons

Week 12: at Jets

Week 13: vs. Packers

Week 14: Bye week

Week 15: vs. Eagles

Week 16: vs. Bills (Saturday game for Christmas Eve)

Week 17: at Lions

Week 18: vs. Vikings

