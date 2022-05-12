Bears 2022 schedule release has opener vs. 49ers, Week 2 at Packers: report
The Bears’ opponents have been known for a long time, but the dates and times will be finalized Thursday.
The Bears will open the upcoming season with a home game against the 49ers and a Week 2 visit to the Packers, 670-AM The Score reported.
The Bears will play their usual set of home-and-home games with the rest of the NFC North and match up with the NFC East and AFC East. They also drew games against the Falcons and 49ers based on same-place finishes from last season, and their “bonus” game — the cross-conference matchup added last season as the 17th game in the scheduling model — is against the Texans.
Score host Danny Parkins reported the entire 2022 schedule:
Week 1: vs. 49ers
Week 2: at Packers (Sunday Night Football)
Week 3: vs. Texans
Week 4: at Giants
Week 5: at Vikings
Week 6: vs. Commanders (Thursday Night Football)
Week 7: at Patriots (Monday Night Football)
Week 8: at Cowboys
Week 9: vs. Dolphins
Week 10: vs. Lions
Week 11: at Falcons
Week 12: at Jets
Week 13: vs. Packers
Week 14: Bye week
Week 15: vs. Eagles
Week 16: vs. Bills (Saturday game for Christmas Eve)
Week 17: at Lions
Week 18: vs. Vikings