Bears GM Ryan Poles makes more front-office changes

General manager Ryan Poles continued to reorganize the Bears’ front office Thursday, promoting area scout Breck Ackley to assistant college scouting director and pro scout Chris White to assistant pro scouting director.

National scouts Francis Saint Paul and Sam Summervile were promoted to senior national scouts. Ashton Washington was named player personnel coordinator and Charles Love was named a pro scout.

Poles hired Tom Bradway and Ryan Cavanaugh as area scouts and Ryan Weese as a scouting assistant. Mike Santarelli was promoted to executive director of football technology and James Cosh was named manager of football administration.

Also Wednesday, the Bears said assistant general manager Ian Cunningham and defensive coordinator Alan Williams would attend the first-ever NFL Coach and Front Office Accelerator at next week’s spring league meeting in Atlanta.

The meeting is designed to allow more than 60 minority employees — two from each team — to mingle with owners and take leadership courses.

