The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, May 19, 2022
Bears Sports NFL

Bears GM Ryan Poles makes more front-office changes

General manager Ryan Poles continued to reorganize the Bears’ front office Thursday, promoting area scout Breck Ackley to assistant college scouting director and pro scout Chris White to assistant pro scouting director.

Patrick Finley By Patrick Finley
   
SHARE Bears GM Ryan Poles makes more front-office changes
Bears general manager Ryan Poles sits at a dais and answers a question.

Bears general manager Ryan Poles is in his first season with the team.

Nam Y. Huh, AP Photos

General manager Ryan Poles continued to reorganize the Bears’ front office Thursday, promoting area scout Breck Ackley to assistant college scouting director and pro scout Chris White to assistant pro scouting director.

National scouts Francis Saint Paul and Sam Summervile were promoted to senior national scouts. Ashton Washington was named player personnel coordinator and Charles Love was named a pro scout.

Poles hired Tom Bradway and Ryan Cavanaugh as area scouts and Ryan Weese as a scouting assistant. Mike Santarelli was promoted to executive director of football technology and James Cosh was named manager of football administration.

Also Wednesday, the Bears said assistant general manager Ian Cunningham and defensive coordinator Alan Williams would attend the first-ever NFL Coach and Front Office Accelerator at next week’s spring league meeting in Atlanta.

The meeting is designed to allow more than 60 minority employees — two from each team — to mingle with owners and take leadership courses.

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Tarik Cohen is much more than the sum of his considerable pain
Rebuilding Bears searching for The Sweet Spot of Bad
Bears CB Jaylon Johnson on rookies Kyler Gordon, Jaquan Brisker: ‘Throw ‘em in the fire’
New Bears center: Unfair to compare Justin Fields to Aaron Rodgers
Former Bears RB Tarik Cohen tears Achilles in workout on Instagram Live
Bears sign OT Shon Coleman, cut P Ryan Winslow
The Latest
A ghost gun is displayed before the start of an event about gun violence in the Rose Garden of the White House in April.
Letters to the Editor
It makes no sense to oppose ban on ghost guns
When even common sense laws are opposed, it’s no wonder we have a gun pandemic.
By Letters to the Editor
 
CPSBUDGET_042822_26.jpg
Education
CPS restores $14M in special ed funding, other programs after budget cut outcry
Alderpersons grilled CPS leaders about school budgets at a City Council hearing Wednesday and asked why any school would see budget cuts during the pandemic and with an influx of federal dollars.
By Nader Issa
 
Atticus Finch (Richard Thomas, center) ponders the next question for the plaintiff Mayella Ewell (Arianna Gayle Stucki, left) in “To Kill a Mockingbird,” now playing at the Nederlander Theatre.
Theater
‘To Kill a Mockingbird’ wrestles with the past while seeking its place in the present
If written today, the work couldn’t be produced. It’s actually only because of its deep-rooted place in American culture that it’s worth doing, as Aaron Sorkin’s new adaptation attempts to articulate.
By Steven Oxman - For the Sun-Times
 
A$AP Rocky and Rihanna attend The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala in New York on Sept. 13, 2021.
Celebrities
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky welcome their first baby
The couple, who first revealed her pregnancy with a belly-baring Harlem photo shoot in January, became parents of a baby boy on May 13 in Los Angeles.
By Associated Press
 
Members of various violence prevention programs met at Garfield Park Fieldhouse, 100 N. Central Park Ave., on Wednesday, May 18, 2022.
News
Anti-violence groups tout united front as summer nears
Spending on outreach to Chicago’s most-dangerous and most-endangered residents will hit an all-time high.
By Andy Grimm
 