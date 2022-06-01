The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, June 1, 2022
Bears Sports NFL

Former Bears RB Marion Barber III dies

Barber backed up the Bears’ Matt Forte in 2011, rushing 114 times for 422 yards and six touchdowns.

Patrick Finley By Patrick Finley
   
SHARE Former Bears RB Marion Barber III dies
Bears running back Marion Barber runs against the Seahawks in 2011.

Bears running back Marion Barber runs against the Seahawks in 2011.

Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Marion Barber III, who spent his last NFL season as a Bears running back, has died, the Cowboys confirmed Wednesday. The Fort Worth Star-Telegram said he was found in his Frisco, Texas, apartment, but did not cite a cause of death.He was 38.

Barber ran for more than 500 yards in all but one of his six Cowboys seasons from 2005-10. As Julius Jones’ platoon partner in 2007, Barber made the Pro Bowl despite not starting a game.

Barber backed up the Bears’ Matt Forte in 2011, rushing 114 times for 422 yards and six touchdowns. His season was marred by a Week 11 gaffe against the Broncos. With the Bears up three and trying to run out the clock with two minutes left, Barber took a handoff left and allowed linebacker D.J. Williams to shove him out of bounds.

The Bears eventually punted and the Broncos tied it on a 59-yard Matt Prater field goal. Six plays into overtime, Barber fumbled as the Bears were setting up a field goal. The Broncos recovered and eventually won on a 51-yard field goal.

Before he ran for 4,780 yards as a pro, Barber starred at Minnesota, finishing with 35 touchdowns — two more than his father of the same name, who also played for the Golden Gophers.

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Akiem Hicks joining Bucs after 6 years with Bears
Waiting is brutal, but early steps of Bears’ rebuild are on right track
Halas Intrigue, Episode 223: What to make of Bears’ OTAs
Bears’ Teven Jenkins upbeat as move to right tackle looks increasingly likely
Cole Kmet optimistic about potential of Bears’ offense
Jaylon Johnson running with 2nd team, but coach says not to ‘read into that’
The Latest
The Cubs activated Jason Heyward from the COVID-19 related IL on Wednesday.
Cubs
Cubs activate Jason Heyward, place Drew Smyly on the 15-day IL
The Cubs also activated reliever Michael Rucker from the IL and optioned outfielder Nelson Velázquez to Triple-A.
By Maddie Lee
 
Josh Donaldson is held back by teammates during a benches clearing incident with the White Sox on May 21.
White Sox
Donaldson disappointed Yankees didn’t publicly support him
“I think that was tough to hear, for sure, just for the simple fact that I pride myself on being a good teammate,” Donaldson said.
By RONALD BLUM
 
A Chicago police officer was shot June 1, 2022, in Englewood.
Crime
Chicago police officer shot in Englewood
The officer is in serious but stable condition.
By Sun-Times Wire and Katie Anthony
 
honey_LFR_073114_3.JPG
Editorials
Bees work for us. They need our help.
Reducing excessive pesticide use and protecting bee habitat can help both pollinating bees and the supply of food.
By CST Editorial Board
 
Police officers stand near a makeshift memorial for the shooting victims at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, on May 26, 2022. -
Columnists
Politicians should resist rush to ‘do anything’ in response to school shootings
That impulse is understandable, but it can lead to policies that do more harm than good.
By Jacob Sullum
 