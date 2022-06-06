The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, June 6, 2022
Bears Sports NFL

Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler are still partying, just not with each other

The former Bears QB’s ex-wife sounded off about his post-divorce comments.

Sun-Times staff By Sun-Times staff
   
SHARE Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler are still partying, just not with each other
Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler in happier times.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler have found something else to feud over: who’s the biggest partier.

“I’ve been partying for two years straight,” the ex-wife of the ex-Bears quarterback told TMZ Sports in an apparent reference to the couple’s April 2020 divorce filing.

The retort came after Cutler commented on his “Uncut with Jay Cutler” podcast that his bank account is just fine now that the divorce is final and “when the settlement came through, I threw a party.”

Cavallari wouldn’t divulge any details of the settlement to TMZ, hinting that a non-disclosure agreement is in place and that Cutlet is also supposed to remain mum.

The couple, who were together for 10 years and have three children, opened a window into their lives with the reality show “Very Cavallari.” The highs and lows of their relationship has been fodder for celebrity and gossip sites for years.

