Bears put Roquan Smith on PUP list before first practice

The Bears put star linebacker Roquan Smith on the Physically Unable to Perform list about an hour-and-a-half before holding their first practice Wednesday.

Unhappy with the lack of progress toward a contract extension, Smith reported to Halas Hall on Tuesday but could have skipped practices starting Wednesday while avoiding fines from the team. It’s unclear what malady prompted Smith’s move to the list — if any — though it could be a moot point if he wasn’t planning to practice immediately anyway.

Smith was one of two players put on PUP, alongside defensive lineman Sam Kamara.

The Bears put three players on the Non-Football Injury list: safety Dane Cruikshank, cornerback Michael Joseph and wide receiver Tajae Sharpe.

The team made the above determinations Tuesday after veterans checked into training camp.

Players can come off either list during camp at any time but cannot practice with the team until they do. They can participate in team meetings and other activities.

The Bears’ first practice was set for Wednesday, with fans allowed to attend Thursday’s drills at Halas Hall.

