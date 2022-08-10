The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, August 10, 2022
Mike Ditka’s Super Bowl sweater is up for auction

Horace Grant’s NBA championship rings and a signed Ernie Banks jersey are also available.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
Looking for a new sweater as fall begins to creep back into Chicago?

How about Mike Ditka’s Super Bowl XX sweater? It will be available for auction Aug. 27-28 from Heritage Auctions.

Ditka put the sweater aside after the game, Heritage said in a statement, and it hasn’t been displayed in years.

“The sweater vest is iconic and legendary, just like the man himself,” Ditka’s son and daughter-in-law Mark and Stacy Ditka said. “Polished, colorful and bold, it represents a moment in time that is so meaningful not only to our family and Bears fans, but to so many people who were caught up in the spirit of this team. We hope whoever takes home this win will continue to enjoy that great energy.”

Besides Ditka’s sweater, other Chicago-related items available include Horace Grant’s three Bulls championship rings and a 1970 game-worn and signed Ernie Banks Cubs jersey.

