Thursday, August 11, 2022
Bears’ N’Keal Harry set for surgery

His injury leaves the Bears perilously thin at receiver — a problem when trying to determine what quarterback Justin Fields can show during training camp and preseason games.

By  Patrick Finley
   
Chicago Bears wide receiver N’Keal Harry warms up at the NFL team’s practice facility in Lake Forest, last week. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times, Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Bears wide receiver N’Keal Harry is expected to be out at least two months after having surgery Thursday to fix a high-ankle sprain suffered last week. Harry was set for “tightrope surgery,” which implants an artificial ligament-type structure that allows his ligaments to heal, according to NFL Network.

Harry missing two months would set his return for early October. It also sets up a roster question for the Bears, who must carry him on their final 53-man roster before putting him on injured reserve. An IR stint this season mandates that players miss at least four games.

Harry hurt his left ankle on the first play of team drills during Sunday’s practice and had to be helped off the field by teammates and coaches.

The Bears traded a 2023 seventh-round pick to the Patriots for Harry, the former first-round pick from Arizona State who is entering the final season of his rookie contract. Harry was excited about the fresh start he was given, while the Bears hoped to tap into his potential.

His injury leaves the Bears perilously thin at receiver — a problem when trying to determine what quarterback Justin Fields can show during training camp and preseason games. Byron Pringle, who is expected to start, is out at least a week with a quad injury. Receiver David Moore was carted off the field with an apparent leg injury during “Family Fest” on Tuesday; rookie Velus Jones is injured, too.

