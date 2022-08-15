Bears giving Teven Jenkins snaps at guard

The Bears have determined that Teven Jenkins isn’t a left tackle. He might not be a right tackle, either.

The team’s second-round draft pick last year, Jenkins played second-string right guard during the Bears’ training camp practice Monday. It marked the first time he’d played anywhere but tackle in his Bears career.

Offensive coordinator Luke Getsy said Monday that, in his offense, the Bears’ guards are the players who are tested most mentally. That, he said, is the strength of Jenkins’ game.

The move could indicate that the Bears view Jenkins as a backup. With Larry Borom at swing tackle, Jenkins would have to be able to play multiple positions in order to make the team. Jenkins, though, is also playing a position in which the Bears are weakest; they signed veteran Michael Schofield at the start of camp, though he’s struggled.

Jenkins participated in the Bears’ first training camp practice but then missed the next seven workouts with an undisclosed injury. When he returned, Jenkins refuted reports that he had any beef with the coaching staff.

He played 36 snaps in Saturday’s preseason opener, all at right tackle. Only two Bears players were in for more plays.