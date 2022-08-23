Bears waive WR Dazz Newsome

The Bears cut receiver Dazz Newsome and four others to trim their roster from 85 to 80 players by Tuesday’s deadline.

Newsome is a notable name to be cut this early in training camp. The former sixth-round pick out of North Carolina was the only returning Bears wide receiver beside Darnell Mooney to have logged a catch for the franchise last year.

Newsome, though, struggled with catching the ball at times during training camp. He muffed a punt return in each of the Bears’ two exhibition games. He caught a 13-yard touchdown pass in the opener.

He had an opportunity, as a thin Bears receivers’ room became even more of a question mark during camp. N’Keal Harry hurt his ankle, had surgery and won’t be ready until October. Byron Pringle has missed much of this month’s practices with a quad injury. Rookie Velus Jones missed the first preseason game with an injury, while Tajae Sharpe, who was impressive against the Chiefs, sat out the second.

The Bears also waived fullback Jake Bargas, cornerback BoPete Keyes and defensive tackle LaCale London. They released offensive lineman Julien Davenport.

The Bears play their final preseason game Saturday in Cleveland. They must cut their roster down to 53 players in one week.

