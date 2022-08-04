Breaking down the Bears after their first week

The Sun-Times’ Patrick Finley analyzes what he’s seen from the Bears thus far:

1. First impressions of Matt Eberflus …

He will coax effort from his players — and get rid of the ones who don’t comply. His H.I.T.S. system is based on his players hustling harder and being better-conditioned than his opponent. Training camp is where that begins.

2. Justin Fields looks …

Good one day and brutal the next. There are built-in reasons — a new scheme and talent deficiencies in the Bears blockers and receivers — and plenty of time for the Bears to get better before the real games begin. It’s too early to panic, but Fields needs to start building momentum.

3. Most impressive development of camp …

The Bears’ defensive backfield could be good for a long time. Rookies Kyler Gordon and Jaquan Brisker have been impressive, and third-year cornerback Jaylon Johnson is already one of the league’s best. Let’s see if fellow safety Eddie Jackson can improve on his worst season.

4. Biggest red flag …

The Bears’ best player isn’t practicing. Roquan Smith “holding in” until he gets a contract extension is a problem until it’s not.

5. 2021 player the Bears miss already ...

A healthy Allen Robinson. Eberflus talked up Equanimeous St. Brown after a strong practice Wednesday, but it’s near-impossible to get excited about someone with 16 catches over the past three seasons. It’s still baffling that the Bears, so desperate for offensive playmakers, wouldn’t commit to Robinson under the Ryan Pace regime. The smartest offensive mind in the NFL, Sean McVay, had no trouble with the Super Bowl champion Rams giving him a three-year, $46.5 million deal.

6. Best newcomer ...

Gordon’s ability to learn the nickelback position — which the Bears considers the most difficult one on the field —bodes well. He already has the body control of a dancer — he was one as a kid — and is, in the words of defensive coordinator Alan Williams, “a ball magnet.” It’s early, but Ryan Poles looks like he nailed his first-ever pick as Bears GM.

7. I’m intrigued by …

How often the Bears will run the ball. My guess: a ton. I envision David Montgomery getting 20 carries per game, Khalil Herbert half that many — and Velus Jones a few. Only five teams averaged fewer yards per attempt than the Bears’ 4.1 during Matt Nagy’s four-year tenure. This regime will do a better job of running it better — and more often.

8. The Bears win total is 6.5 — over or under?

Under. They’re not better than the Packers, 49ers, Bills, Eagles, Patriots, Cowboys, Dolphins or Vikings. That’s 10 losses right there — and they can’t run the table against the rest of their slate.