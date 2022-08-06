The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, August 6, 2022
Bears Sports NFL

Bears OT Teven Jenkins returns to practice after week-plus absence

The question remains, however: Even if he’s healthy, do the Bears have a spot for him?

By  Jason Lieser
   
SHARE Bears OT Teven Jenkins returns to practice after week-plus absence
A photo of Bears offensive tackle Teven Jenkins from a 2021 game.

Jenkins practiced Saturday after being out since the first day of training camp.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Bears offensive tackle Teven Jenkins was back at practice Saturday after missing more than a week with an unspecified injury.

Jenkins practiced the first day of training camp July 27, then was out the next seven practices. He was on the field, but spent most of his first day back watching from a distance.

Getting healthy is important, though not the only concern for Jenkins. Throughout offseason practices and at the start of training camp, it has appeared that he has faded to the background in the competition for starting jobs.

The Bears have been set on rookie Braxton Jones, a fifth-round pick from Southern Utah, at left tackle for the majority of their field work. Larry Borom has been working at right tackle, and veteran Riley Reiff is a contender for either job.

If the hierarchy is solidified with those three as the top tackles, it won’t be easy for Jenkins to secure a job. Offensive coordinator Luke Getsy pushed back on the notion that Jenkins has already been squeezed out of the mix for a starting spot.

“This is an open [competition] — right, left, whatever,” Getsy said Friday. “We’re trying to find the best five, so when he gets back, he’s someone who’s super talented that should jump in there. Hopefully he takes advantage of the opportunities he’s going to get.

“He should be vying for a starting spot right now... He should be doing everything he can to own one of those two spots. There’s no question about that.”

Former Bears general manager Ryan Pace traded up to draft Jenkins in the second round at No. 39 overall last year despite his history of back trouble and playing mostly at right tackle. He missed most of his rookie season after having back surgery in training camp and played six games, including two starts.

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Luke Getsy bullish on ‘super talented’ OT Teven Jenkins
Bears need ‘rock star’ performance from TE Cole Kmet
Bears focus on Justin Fields’ process, knowing ‘being close isn’t good enough’
How to respond to Justin Fields’ training-camp struggles: a primer
Bears coach on Aaron Rodgers’ psychedelic trip: ‘Whatever it takes, I guess’
Bears signing CB Davontae Harris
The Latest
Sky_vs_Mercury_Gary_Dineen_NBAE_via_Getty_Images__3_.jpg
Chicago Sky and WNBA
Sky players aim to destigmatize mental health by sharing personal experiences through new initiative ‘The Net’
“The more we talk about these things so people don’t feel ostracized because of their mental wellness, the better,” Azurá Stevens said.
By Annie Costabile
 
Rioters break into the Capitol in Washington, on Jan. 6, 2021. A far-right internet personality has pleaded guilty to joining the mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol, where he streamed live video that incriminated him and other rioters. Court records show that Anthime Gionet, known as “Baked Alaska” to his social media followers, faces a maximum sentence of six months imprisonment after pleading guilty on Friday, July 22, 2022.
Other Views
Failure to take action after Jan. 6 would be an existential threat to America
From an American Muslim perspective, the MAGA movement represents people who would rather burn down America than share it with all citizens equally.
By Salam Al-Marayati and M. Faiyaz Hussain
 
A man who was shot in South Shore Thursday died Aug. 5, 2022.
Crime
Man dies hours after South Shore shooting
Frederick Dunn, 33, was shot in the head while standing on the street Thursday evening in the 2600 block of East 75th Street.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
At least 26 people were shot in Chicago in the first night of the weekend.
Crime
Man killed in Loop parking lot, another on Red Line train among 26 shot in Chicago since Friday evening
The Red Line attack happened near 79th Street. No arrests were reported in any of the shootings.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
A buck in velvet spotted in late July on an outing looking for chanterelles. Credit: Jay Damm
Sports
Chicago outdoors: Velvet buck, white suckers, pink salmon, updating Illinois fish records
A velvet buck spotted while hunting mushrooms, a would-have-been Illinois record white sucker, a pending Illinois-record pink salmon, and a quote on white suckers statewide are among the notes from around Chicago outdoors and beyond.
By Dale Bowman
 