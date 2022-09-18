The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, September 18, 2022
Bears-Packers: Pro Bowl T David Bakhtiari won’t play

By  Patrick Finley
   
AP Photos

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari, who practiced twice this week as part of his return from a knee injury, will not play Sunday night against the Bears.

He tore his ACL on Dec. 31, 2020 and played 27 snaps in last season’s regular season finale — but not in the playoffs or this season’s Week 1 game.

He was one of four notable Packers listed as questionable for Sunday night’s rivalry game, along with receiver Allen Lazard (ankle), tackle Elgton Jenkins (knee) and guard Jon Runyan (concussion).

Lazard— who had 40 catches for the Packers last year but missed the season opener — will play, as will Jenkins and Runyan.

Rookie Bears receiver Velus Jones, who was called doubtful because of a hamstring injury, will not play. He was the only Bears player in doubt this week. Healthy scratches include safety Elijah Hicks, guard Michael Schofield, cornerback Lamar Jackson, guard Ja’Tyre Carter and tight end Jake Tonges.

