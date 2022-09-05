Bears WRs Byron Pringle, Velus Jones return to practice

Two of the Bears’ top four wide receivers practiced Monday, setting the table for them to play in the team’s season opener Sunday against the 49ers.

Byron Pringle, who has missed almost all of the preseason because of a quad injury, and Velus Jones, who has been in and out of practice with undisclosed injuries dating to the start of preseason games, both participated in a light practice. So did center Lucas Patrick, who needed surgery after breaking his thumb on the second day of training camp.

The Bears signed Pringle to a one-year, $4.125 million contract in March. They drafted Jones in the third round; he played against the Seahawks but not in the Bears’ other two preseason games.

Wide receiver will be one of the Bears’ biggest question marks when the season begins. General manager Ryan Poles said during the NFL Scouting Combine that he wanted to give quarterback Justin Fields a receiver to rely on when times got tough. The Bears added receivers with thin resumes: Equanimeous St. Brown, Dante Pettis and Ihmir Smith-Marsette round out their receivers’ room. The Bears claimed Smith-Marsette last week from the Vikings.

Receivers N’Keal Harry, David Moore and Tajae Sharpe are all on injured reserve, but only Harry is expected to return. Harry had surgery on his high-ankle sprain last month.

The Bears could play Patrick at either center —or, if his right hand is encumbered by a cast, guard. Head coach Matt Eberflus said that decision will be made Wednesday or Thursday.

