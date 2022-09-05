The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, September 5, 2022
Bears Sports NFL

Bears WRs Byron Pringle, Velus Jones return to practice

Two of the Bears’ top four wide receivers practiced Monday, setting the table for them to play in the team’s season opener Sunday against the 49ers.

By  Patrick Finley
   
SHARE Bears WRs Byron Pringle, Velus Jones return to practice
Byron Pringle returned to practice Monday.

Byron Pringle returned to practice Monday.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times, Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Two of the Bears’ top four wide receivers practiced Monday, setting the table for them to play in the team’s season opener Sunday against the 49ers.

Byron Pringle, who has missed almost all of the preseason because of a quad injury, and Velus Jones, who has been in and out of practice with undisclosed injuries dating to the start of preseason games, both participated in a light practice. So did center Lucas Patrick, who needed surgery after breaking his thumb on the second day of training camp.

The Bears signed Pringle to a one-year, $4.125 million contract in March. They drafted Jones in the third round; he played against the Seahawks but not in the Bears’ other two preseason games.

Wide receiver will be one of the Bears’ biggest question marks when the season begins. General manager Ryan Poles said during the NFL Scouting Combine that he wanted to give quarterback Justin Fields a receiver to rely on when times got tough. The Bears added receivers with thin resumes: Equanimeous St. Brown, Dante Pettis and Ihmir Smith-Marsette round out their receivers’ room. The Bears claimed Smith-Marsette last week from the Vikings.

Receivers N’Keal Harry, David Moore and Tajae Sharpe are all on injured reserve, but only Harry is expected to return. Harry had surgery on his high-ankle sprain last month.

The Bears could play Patrick at either center —or, if his right hand is encumbered by a cast, guard. Head coach Matt Eberflus said that decision will be made Wednesday or Thursday.

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Enigmatic DE Robert Quinn finds his fit amid Bears’ rebuild
Bet on it: Brian Urlacher is still playing ‘D’ for Bears
Bears 2022 preview: Will the arrow be pointing up in January?
City planning chief doubles down on Soldier Field’s post-Bears future
Bears’ O-line working to protect a speedy Justin Fields
Bears president Ted Phillips will be gone soon. The McCaskeys won’t.
The Latest
A male was fatally shot after attacking a security guard Sept. 5, 2022, outside a Greektown business.
Crime
Security guard struck by ax outside Greektown dispensary, fatally shoots attacker
A 37-year-old man working as a security guard began arguing with another man, 30, outside a dispensary in the 200 block of South Halsted Street, Chicago police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla., is pictured on Tuesday, August 9, 2022.
Politics
Trump wins bid for special master in Mar-a-Lago document search
A federal judge has granted a request by former President Donald Trump’s legal team to appoint a special master to review documents seized by the FBI during a search of his Florida home last month.
By Eric Tucker | AP
 
A new federal law will lower the cost of prescription drugs, but an Illinois lawmaker says Congress should do more.
Other Views
Congress can do more to reduce prescription drug costs
The Inflation Reduction Act is a huge step in the right direction. Two proposed laws would do more to help millions of Americans afford the prescriptions they need.
By Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi
 
Across the busy street from the Sentinel’s warehouse in Centralia, stands the Carrolin Bel Tower, which was funded by the late William V. Joy, editor and publisher of the Sentinel.
Letters to the Editor
Understanding, tolerance can bridge divisions between rural Illinois, Chicago
Wherever you go, whomever you meet, people are individuals first, not groups.
By Letters to the Editor
 
This 1898 map shows Underground Railroad routes overlaid with a drawing of Quinn Chapel A.M.E. Church (left) and the Thomas Hoyne residence (right).
Chicago History
Historical documents offer glimpses of the Underground Railroad in Chicago
Chicago had been a destination for freedom seekers. The Fugitive Slave Act of 1850 changed things, making Canada a safer final destination and Chicago largely a weigh station on the Underground Railroad.
By Olivia Richardson | WBEZ and Maggie Sivit
 