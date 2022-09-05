The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, September 5, 2022
Bears Sports NFL

Picks to click: Bears defense has eye on more takeaways

After getting 36 takeaways in 2018 under Vic Fangio, the Bears’ defense has just 53 takeaways the past three seasons. Safety Eddie Jackson can feel this defense regaining its bite in Matt Eberflus’ defense in 2022. “I can’t describe the feeling. I just know they’re coming,” he said.

By  Mark Potash
   
SHARE Picks to click: Bears defense has eye on more takeaways
Bears safety Eddie Jackson (39) has scored six touchdowns in his five-year career, including a 27-yard interception return in a 25-20 victory over the Vikings in 2018.

Eddie Jackson (39) leads a team celebration after returning an interception for a touchdown against the Vikings in 2018.

Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Bears safety Eddie Jackson knows the random nature of takeaways as much as anyone.

Jackson made an immediate, record-setting mark in the NFL in his first two seasons with eight interceptions, three forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries and five touchdowns — including returns of 76, 75 and 65 yards.

Since then, his magic touch has withered. In his last three seasons — often surrounded by playmakers such as Khalil Mack, Akiem Hicks and Roquan Smith —Jackson has two interceptions, five forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and one touchdown. His luck even turned, with two pick-6s getting nullified for questionable pass interference penalties in 2020. It comes and goes.

“I don’t know. It’s something about football,” Jackson said. “They always say, ‘When they come, they come in bunches.’ You just find yourself in a place with the ball and you’ve just got to capitalize on those plays.”

The drop in big plays and takeaways has been difficult for Jackson in recent years — and has been an especially sore subject since he signed a five-year, $58.4 million contract extension in 2020 that made him the highest-paid safety in the league. But his eyes light up when asked about takeaways now. He’s that confident that Matt Eberflus’ defense will return the bite to a once-vaunted defense.

“I really don’t know what it is. I can’t describe the feeling. I just know they’re coming,” Jackson said. “I get happy about it all the time, talking about it.

“It’s just they way we work and the way we run and the position we get put in. It’s always up to the person to make the plays when the plays come to ‘em. But the way we run to the ball, man. It’s like when you run to the ball, good things seem to happen — a fumble might pop out or a tipped overthrow or something like that.”

It remains to be seen if the Bears will live up to the “T” in Eberflus’ H.I.T.S. principle. But they definitely need the boost. The Bears’ had 22 takeaways in 2017 and a league-leading 36 (including 27 interceptions) as Vic Fangio’s defense peaked in 2018. But since Fangio left to become the head coach of the Broncos, the Bears have had 19, 18 and 16 turnovers the past three seasons. Their total of 53 in that span ranks 28th in the NFL. Their 28 interceptions ranks 30th.

With Eberflus as defensive coordinator, the Colts were consistently taking the ball away —with 26, 23, 25 and 33 takeaways in his four seasons. They had 15 interceptions in 2018, 2019 and 2020 and 19 last season. Their 107 total takeaways in that span ranked second in the NFL.

Eberflus and defensive coordinator Alan Williams have instilled the hustle ethic it takes to make it work with the Bears defense.

“I used to tell myself, ‘I’m running to every ball.’ But you [don’t],” Jackson said. “Now it’s like we’re running to every ball. It’s just that feeling you get.”

Every defensive coach in America wants his team to get takeaways. But Eberflus, Williams and the coaching staffs they’ve been a part of have been better than most at instilling that mindset.

“We’re fanatical about it,” Williams said. “We don’t just put it up on the wall and say, ‘Hey, we’re gonna get turnovers.’ We work on it in practice. We work on it in individual [drills]. We work on it in group work [and] in our team situations.

“We practice intensely, so that what usually happens in practice usually [happens] in the game. You expect that however you practice, that’s how you’ll play. I just feel good about us taking the ball away.”

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Bears’ Jaylon Johnson is ‘already one of the top corners,’ but looking for more
Lucas Patrick returns — but Bears yet to decide if he’ll play center or guard
Bears get 2 WRs back — but will it be enough?
Enigmatic DE Robert Quinn finds his fit amid Bears’ rebuild
Bet on it: Brian Urlacher is still playing ‘D’ for Bears
Bears 2022 preview: Will the arrow be pointing up in January?
The Latest
AP22248483726430.jpg
Chicago Sky and WNBA
‘Messy’ or malicious? Sky prepared for another battle in Game 4
All four of the Sun’s leading scorers have been held below their regular season scoring averages in the semifinals while Candace Parker has elevated
By Annie Costabile
 
AP22247700933421.jpg
Chicago Sky and WNBA
Sky’s history bodes well for the franchise ahead of Game 4 on Tuesday
The franchise’s first opportunity to play in a Game 4 was in 2016 when they faced Candace Parker and the eSparks in the semifinals
By Annie Costabile
 
Dylan Cease
White Sox
Taking a deep statistical dive into Dylan Cease’s gem
Baseball by the numbers: One-hitter earned a game score of 90, tied for 5th in the majors this season
By John Grochowski | For the Sun-Times
 
A photo of Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson waving to another player after a 2021 game at Soldier Field.
Bears
Bears’ Jaylon Johnson is ‘already one of the top corners,’ but looking for more
Johnson believes there aren’t many cornerbacks in the NFL better than him when it comes to shutting down an opponent, but he needs to pile up interceptions to strengthen his case as one of the elite at his position.
By Jason Lieser
 
Milwaukee Brewers v Chicago Cubs
Cubs
Cubs’ Nico Hoerner continues quiet ascent as final month of rebuilding season winds down
Someday, the faces of the Cubs-Cardinals rivalry could belong to former Stanford double-play partners Hoerner and Tommy Edman.
By Steve Greenberg
 