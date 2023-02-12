Matt Nagy: Winning Super Bowl with Chiefs ‘amazing’ and ‘surreal’

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Sunday’s Super Bowl wound up being Matt Nagy vs. Vic Fangio — sort of.

Fangio, who was Nagy’s defensive coordinator with the Bears in 2018, signed a two-week contract to work with the Eagles after they beat the 49ers in the NFC title game. Fangio helped scout the Eagles’ own offense and the defense of the Chiefs, whom he faced as head coach of the rival Broncos from 2019-21. He had done minimal consulting with the Eagles earlier this season after being fired by the Broncos a year ago.

Standing in the middle of a victorious locker room thick with cigar smoke and rumbling with loud music, Nagy, the Chiefs’ quarterbacks coach, smiled when asked after the game if he was going to text Fangio.

“I won’t say what I want to say to Vic,” he said laughing.

Nagy called winning his first Super Bowl “amazing” and “surreal.”

“There’s been a rollercoaster of emotions the last couple years,” he said. “To come back here and be part of this family and this organization and this city, they’ve welcomed me with open arms.

“The hugs I had with a lot of different people, it comes full circle. It’s just an appreciation.”

When Fangio’s contract expires Monday, he’ll join the Dolphins, where he’ll be the highest-paid defensive coordinator in the sport. Nagy will still be a Super Bowl winner.

