Chiefs promote former Bears boss Matt Nagy to offensive coordinator

Matt Nagy was the Chiefs’ offensive coordinator before he joined the Bears.

Now he is again.

The Chiefs on Friday promoted Nagy to coordinator to replace Eric Bieniemy, whose contract expired after their Super Bowl victory against the Eagles on Feb. 11. He was named the Commanders’ coordinator this week.

Nagy was fired by the Bears at the end of last season after four years. He decided to re-join Chiefs coach Andy Reid as the team’s quarterbacks coach, working with 2022 MVP and Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes.

Standing in a victorious Super Bowl locker room earlier this month, Nagy told the Sun-Times that he made it a point to “cherish” the season.

“We felt like we were getting to that point [of reaching the Super Bowl], and then I left to go to Chicago,” he said then. “We tried to build that culture back up and get winning in that program over [in Chicago].”

It’s unclear what say Nagy will have in play-calling; Reid has traditionally handled those duties.

