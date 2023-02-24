The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, February 24, 2023
Bears Sports NFL

Chiefs promote former Bears boss Matt Nagy to offensive coordinator

Nagy was fired by the Bears at the end of last season after four years. He decided to re-join Chiefs coach Andy Reid as the team’s quarterbacks coach, working with 2022 MVP and Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes.

By  Patrick Finley
   
SHARE Chiefs promote former Bears boss Matt Nagy to offensive coordinator
Chiefs assistant Matt Nagy, center, is hugged by special teams coordinator Dave Toub during their their Super Bowl victory parade last week.

Chiefs assistant Matt Nagy, center, is hugged by special teams coordinator Dave Toub during their their Super Bowl victory parade last week.

Jay Biggerstaff/Getty Images

Matt Nagy was the Chiefs’ offensive coordinator before he joined the Bears.

Now he is again.

The Chiefs on Friday promoted Nagy to coordinator to replace Eric Bieniemy, whose contract expired after their Super Bowl victory against the Eagles on Feb. 11. He was named the Commanders’ coordinator this week.

Nagy was fired by the Bears at the end of last season after four years. He decided to re-join Chiefs coach Andy Reid as the team’s quarterbacks coach, working with 2022 MVP and Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes.

Standing in a victorious Super Bowl locker room earlier this month, Nagy told the Sun-Times that he made it a point to “cherish” the season.

“We felt like we were getting to that point [of reaching the Super Bowl], and then I left to go to Chicago,” he said then. “We tried to build that culture back up and get winning in that program over [in Chicago].”

It’s unclear what say Nagy will have in play-calling; Reid has traditionally handled those duties.

Next Up In Chicago Bears
ESPN 1000 takes Bears’ radio rights Wednesday; full day of programming planned
Expect Ryan Poles’ disinformation campaign to kick into high gear
Hines Ward: Bears WR Chase Claypool ‘needs to grow up a little bit’
QB frenzy could reap Bears a draft windfall
Bears releasing DE Al-Quadin Muhammad — report
The Bears might have another franchise-defining quarterback decision to make
The Latest
Little Village community residents rally outside Ald. Michael Rodriguez’s (22nd) office Thursday before delivering a letter demanding accountability from City Hall over for the botched Crawford plant implosion in 2020.
La Voz Chicago
Grupos comunitarios de La Villita quieren respuestas del Ayuntamiento y del concejal Michael Rodríguez sobre Hilco
Un reporte que hasta ahora había permanecido secreto acusa a los funcionarios municipales de negligencia e incompetencia por la implosión de la planta de Crawford que cubrió a la comunidad en polvo en 2020.
By Brett Chase
 
People line up inside Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas’ office to pay their property tax bills.
La Voz Chicago
Los primeros cobros de impuestos a la propiedad llegarán por correo en marzo
Los legisladores estatales extendieron la fecha de vencimiento porque las facturas se retrasaron el año pasado.
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 
Candidates in the 14th Ward (top and bottom left) Jeylú Gutiérrez and Raul Reyes; in the 13th Ward (top and bottom center) incumbent Marty Quinn and challenger Paul Bruton; and in the 23rd Ward (top and bottom right) incumbent Silvana Tabares and Eddie Guillen.
La Voz Chicago
La ‘nube’ de Burke y Madigan influyen las elecciones del lado suroeste
Un par de candidatos en cada uno de sus distritos buscan ganarse los puestos.
By Tina Sfondeles
 
Screenshot_2023_02_21_at_5.51.27_PM.png
Afternoon Edition
Order kept cleric after sex abuse accusations, the roads to a mayoral runoff and more in your Chicago news roundup
Today’s update is a five-minute read that will brief you on the day’s biggest stories.
By Matt Moore
 
In this 2013 file photo, actor John Schneider enjoys morning coffee with his then-partner Alicia Allain at their studio in Holden, La. The two were married in 2019. Alicia Allain Schneider died at the couple’s home in south Louisiana, on Tuesday.&nbsp;
Alicia Allain Schneider, ‘Dukes of Hazzard’ star’s wife, dies at 53
Schneider, who was married to actor John Schneider, died Tuesday, news outlets reported. A cause of death was not provided.
By Associated Press
 