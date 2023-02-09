The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, February 9, 2023
Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes wins MVP; Bears’ Justin Fields gets one 5th-place vote

Fields was one of eight players to receive one first-place vote — meaning he was tied for ninth in voting.

By  Patrick Finley
   
merlin_111088651.jpg

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes stretches in January.

Charlie Riedel, AP Photos

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was named league MVP for the second time, while Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was named Walter Payton Man of the Year.

The awards were given out at the NFL Honors, the league’s annual ceremony. Mahomes, who was at the team hotel preparing for Sunday’s Super Bowl game against the Eagles, did not attend the ceremony. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts finished second in voting, receiving one first-place vote. Bears quarterback Justin Fields was one of eight players to receive one first-place vote — meaning he was tied for ninth in voting.

The Giants’ Brian Daboll was named AP Coach of the Year. Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith was Comeback Player of the Year. Nick Bosa, the 49ers’ edge rusher, was named Defensive Player of the Year.

Bills safety Damar Hamlin and the doctors and trainers who helped save his life after he went into cardiac arrest last month were honored, too.

The league also announced that the NFL’s rushing leader each year will receive the Jim Brown Award, named after the legendary running back.

Injury report

Chiefs receiver Kadarius Toney, who was limited Wednesday with an ankle injury, was a full participant Thursday. Cornerback L’Jarius Sneed was limited in practice with a knee injury.

The Eagles had four players limited because of injury — cornerback Avonte Maddox (toe), guard Landon Dickerson (elbow/rest), right tackle Lane Johnson (groin/rest) and receiver Britain Covey (hamstring) — while others were limited strictly because of rest. Former Bears defensive end Robert Quinn, who is nursing a foot injury, was a full participant for the second-straight game.


