The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, April 21, 2023
Bears Sports NFL

Ryan Poles’ high draft picks will dictate whether his Bears rebuild succeeds

Poles had two second-round picks last year, has four of the top 64 selections this year and has two first-round picks in 2024. His success rate on those will mean everything as the Bears try to become a contender.

By  Jason Lieser
   
SHARE Ryan Poles’ high draft picks will dictate whether his Bears rebuild succeeds
A photo of Bears general manager Ryan Poles speaking at a recent press conference.

Ryan Poles is in his second draft as Bears general manager.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Ryan Poles has gotten some leeway and understanding since beginning his massive rebuild of the Bears last year, but he doesn’t have much margin in the draft. While there were minimal expectations of the team last season and likely modest ones for next season, the picks he makes in his first couple of drafts will have huge ramifications down the road.

That’s especially true of his choices in the first three rounds, and Poles has finally restored those valuable selections in the wake of predecessor Ryan Pace’s many trades. The lack of rising stars was a big factor in Pace’s dismissal and left Poles with few pieces worth keeping as he began the demolition phase.

It’s impossible to draft perfectly, and one of Poles’ greatest strengths is the humility to see that. Even the Patriots whiff sometimes. Poles believes in giving himself as many swings as possible, evidenced last year by piling up picks in the later rounds to see if he could strike gold, and did so by trading out of the No. 1 pick this year.

“Having the flexibility to adjust and add volume for more opportunities at the plate, that’s a really sound thing to do,” he told the Sun-Times at Alabama’s pro day last month. “It’s been proven in the draft over the years. It’s part of our philosophy.”

By dealing the top selection, Poles set himself up with four picks in the top 64 when the draft begins Thursday: No. 9 overall, second-rounders at Nos. 53 and 61 and the first pick of the third round at No. 64. He’ll also have two first-rounders next year, and the one he got from the Panthers could be very high.

Other than quarterback Justin Fields’ progress, that collection of high picks and the key selections he made last year will be the weightiest determinant of whether Poles’ rebuild succeeds.

In his first draft, he took cornerback Kyler Gordon and safety Jaquan Brisker in the second round and wide receiver and returner Velus Jones in the third. Of his eight Day 3 picks, he landed offensive tackle Braxton Jones in the fifth.

If Gordon and Brisker build on the promise they showed as rookies, and Braxton Jones holds up as a starter at left or right tackle, that’s a solid start with so many first- and second-round picks coming in this draft and the next.

If the Bears aspire to contend in 2024 or ’25, nailing those picks is the way to do it.

It’s also crucial for coach Matt Eberflus, who has a tough road to get his record above .500 after starting 3-14. Like Poles, he got some grace amid the teardown last season, but the pressure ramps up starting next season.

It’s good for the Bears, then, that Eberflus is taking such an active role in the draft process. He was on the road with Poles for several pro days and brought multiple assistant coaches with him to scout prospects.

“You can just glean that much more information,” Eberflus said. “I met with all the head coaches for 20-30 minutes on the field, defensive coordinator, offensive coordinator, and you can get really good information from a guy when you’re there in person. It takes me back to when I was a college scout.”

While there’s no guarantee it’ll work out, that sounds far more collaborative than Pace and coach John Fox’s draft in 2017. At least the Bears’ process makes sense now.

Their list of needs, though, is as long as ever.

After allowing the fourth-most sacks and getting the fewest in the NFL, the Bears made minimal moves to fix their defensive line and modest ones on the offensive line. Neither renovation is complete.

Ohio State left tackle Paris Johnson seems like the most likely pick for the Bears at No. 9, then they could shift Jones to right tackle. Regardless of whether their preference is Johnson or Northwestern’s Peter Skoronski, the Bears probably will have the first choice of offensive linemen in this class.

The top two pass rushers and top defensive tackle, however, are expected to be gone before the Bears pick, so those needs would get pushed to the second or third round.

At cornerback, Jaylon Johnson has proven he’s one of the league’s best, but there’s no certainty he and the Bears will work out a contract extension. Remember when it seemed like there was no way they’d let Roquan Smith leave?

Gordon is ascending, but still a work in progress, and no other cornerback on their roster is a surefire starter. In an era when teams need three quality corners on the field for the majority of the game, it’s possible the Bears would take one in the first round.

There’s a lot to fix, but Poles has enough high picks over this year and next to do it. It just depends on how many are hits. And the Bears will feel the real effect of those choices right when they’re hoping to compete.

Next Up In Chicago Bears
ESPN, NFL Network put competition aside for betterment of NFL Draft coverage
Bears hire Darby Dunnagan as director of video operations
Jalen Hurts’ record deal raises price for elite QBs — and perhaps Justin Fields
Bears receiver DJ Moore shows his true colors
Eagles will sign QB Jalen Hurts to $255 million extension
Bears bring back WR Dante Pettis
The Latest
The old Washington Federal Bank for Savings, 2869 S. Archer Ave., which was shut down in December 2017 for “unsafe or unsound practices” days after John F. Gembara, its president and chief executive officer, was found dead at a bank customer’s home. A federal audit uncovered massive fraud at the bank.
The Watchdogs
Bridgeport bank failure cost millions more than feds have said: Where did all the money go?
Authorities say they’ve recovered $59 million toward the money lost when they shut down Washington Federal Bank for Savings, but they’re still out another $81 million, records show.
By Tim Novak
 
FBI agent James Rudisill takes down a flag at sunset at his home. The Army veteran and his Chicago lawyer are asking the Supreme Court to take his case, which could help other long-serving vets tap college educational benefits for themselves and their families that they earned under more than one version of the GI Bill.
GI Bill
GI Bill snafus fallout: Illinois attorney general backs decorated Army vet James Rudisill’s bid to Supreme Court to restore benefits
Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul signed a friend-of-the-court brief supporting Army veteran James Rudisill, who says the VA shortchanged him out of GI Bill benefits he earned over multiple service periods.
By Stephanie Zimmermann
 
Ron DeSantis Makes First Official Visit To South Carolina
Columnists
Republicans need to learn this hard lesson: You can’t legislate sexuality
In one state after another, sex-obsessed authoritarians in the party are proposing laws regulating Americans’ private lives. Basically, they’ve lost their minds.
By Gene Lyons
 
Ghosted_Photo_0105.jpg
Movies and TV
No spy skills needed to see where brain-numbing ‘Ghosted’ is going
Despite the big stunts and the charisma of Chris Evans and Ana de Armas, Apple TV+ action comedy offers little we haven’t seen before.
By Richard Roeper
 
Georgia_mug.jpeg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Friday, April 21, 2023
By Georgia Nicols
 