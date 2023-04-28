The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, April 28, 2023
Bears Sports NFL

NFL Draft shopping list: 25 players available Friday to fill Bears’ needs

There are still players to be had when the Bears use Picks 53 and 61 in Round 2 and No. 64 in Round 3.

By  Patrick Finley
   
NFL Combine

Georgia Tech’s Keion White participates in the NFL Scouting Combine.

Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images

In a different world, the Bears would be picking first Friday.

The Bears, though, decided to trade their second-round pick to the Steelers for receiver Chase Claypool in early November. They didn’t expect then that the pick would be as high as it was, turbo-charged by the Bears losing all nine games they played after the deal.

There are still players to be had, though, when the Bears use Picks 53 and 61 in Round 2 and No. 64 in Round 3. Or maybe they’ll move up.

“There’s some percentages we can play to see how many guys are left in a certain area,” general manager Ryan Poles said late Thursday night. “What’s the likelihood that they’re there if we sit? Or do we have to move to feel a little bit more comfortable about that? I’d say there’s a chance we could go up, there’s also a chance we can move back a little bit too.”

Here’s a look at 25 players left that could address the Bears’ many positions of need:

Edge rusher

Georgia Tech’s Keion White — He and Penn State cornerback Joey Porter were two of four players invited to the green room in Kansas City who were not drafted in Round 1.

USC’s Tuli Tuuipulotu — He played a whopping 773 snaps for the Trojans last year.

LSU’s BJ Ojulari — He’s probably better-suited as an outside linebacker in a 3-4 scheme.

Notre Dame’s Isaiah Foskey — He was tied for sixth in FBS last year with 11 sacks.

Auburn’s Derick Hall — He was a first-team all-SEC player last year.

Ohio State’s Zach Harrison — He started 24 games over the past two seasons.

Defensive tackle

Northwestern’s Adetomiwa Adebawore — One of the greatest testers of the NFL Combine era, he’s athletic enough to play anywhere from defensive tackle to end to linebacker.

Wisconsin’s Keeanu Benton — From Janesville just across the border, Benton started all 12 games last season and was a third-team all-Big Ten player.

South Carolina’s Zacch Pickens — His 42 tackles last year were a career-high.

LSU’s Jaquelin Roy — ESPN analyst Mel Kiper called Royone of the most underrated players in this draft” in an interview with the Sun-Times.

Cornerback

Penn State’s Joey Porter — His dad was a star edge rusher for the Steelers.

Michigan’s DJ Turner — He can fly — he ran a 4.26-second 40-yard dash.

South Carolina’s Sam Smith — He’s a ballhawk,

TCU’s Trev’ius Hodges-Tomlinson — LaDainian’s nephew is only 5-foot-8.

Georgia’s Kelee Ringo — Some team will bet on his 6-foot-2, 210-pound frame.

Miami’s Tyrique Stevenson — He posted three interceptions and 11 pass breakups over two years with the Hurricanes after transferring from Georgia.

Offensive line

Florida G O’Cyrus Torrence — He’s the best offensive lineman left, even if the Bears seem set at guard.

Ohio State OT Dawand Jones — An absolute mountain of a man at 6-8, 374 pounds, Jones is probably a right tackle — and the Bears just drafted one.

Minnesota C John Michael Schmitz — The Bears said Cody Whitehair will move from guard to center — but it might be hard for them to say no to Pro Football Focus’ highest-graded center.

TCU G/C Steve Avila — The Bears like nasty lineman, and he’s one.

Wide receiver

Tennessee’s Jalen Hyatt — He had five catches of 60-plus yards in the Vols’ dynamic passing attack last year.

North Carolina’s Josh Downs — He’d fit nicely in the slot.

Running back

UCLA’s Zach Charbonnet — He starred at both Michigan and for the Bruins. Last year, he was a second-team AP All-American.

Texas A&M’s Devon Achane — The speedster — he ran a 4.32-second 40-yard dash — stands only 5-8.

Tulane’s Tyjae Spears — He had 1,587 rushing yards last year.

