David Montgomery: Bears’ losing ‘sucked the fun out of the game’

The Bears’ losing “sucked the fun out” of football for David Montgomery, he said in an interview this week.

Montgomery spoke this week on “Lions Gaming Live,” where he and defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson faced each other in an NBA2K. He told Gardner-Johnson that he chose to sign with the Lions in part because he was demoralized by the Bears’ performance.

“That [losing] was all I was used to,” Montgomery said. “And it got to a point where it sucked the fun out of the game for me because I’m a competitor. I like to compete. That’s what football’s about. It’s so refreshing to be in a place where that’s appreciated.”

The Bears offered Montgomery a new contract and were surprised that he chose to go to the Lions instead. Montgomery signed a three-year, $18 million deal in March, but watched them draft Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs in the first round a month later.

Montgomery spent four seasons with the Bears.

