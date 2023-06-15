The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, June 15, 2023
Bears Sports NFL

Bears QB Justin Fields heading to Paris for football camp

Bears quarterback Justin Fields is spending his weekend in France.

By  Patrick Finley
   
merlin_109593659.jpg

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields walks off the field during the fourth quarter against the Detroit Lions.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

He’ll leave Friday to put on a football camp with Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson and Packers quarterback Jordan Love. All three quarterbacks are represented by agent David Mulugheta; the three train together during the offseason.

“My first time in Europe, so I’m definitely excited for that. ...” he said. “Just to be out there, teach some kids.”

The QB Takeover Football Camp will take place Sunday at the U.S. Metropolitaine Des Transports in Paris.

Fields finished Bears mandatory minicamp Thursday with his strongest performance of the week, particularly in red zone drills, where he made quick decisions and crisp passes.

Fields said he’ll take a week off before getting back to training. He expects to bring receivers and tight ends to Florida in mid-July to throw passes before the start of training camp at Halas Hall around July 25. The Bears will announce details of camp in the coming days.

