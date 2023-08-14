The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, August 14, 2023
Bears Sports NFL

Fields notes: Bears defense stops QB Justin Fields in red-zone work late in practice

With the team working indoors because of rain and not wearing full pads, practice wasn’t particularly revealing Monday.

By  Jason Lieser
   
Justin Fields throwing a pass in a preseason game.

Fields completed 3 of 3 passes for 129 yards and two touchdowns in the preseason opener against the Titans.

Getty

Tracking Bears quarterback Justin Fields during training-camp practices:

The Bears had a relatively light practice Monday inside the Walter Payton Center as they prepare for what will likely be two high-intensity joint practices with the Colts starting Wednesday.

As the Bears try to develop quarterback Justin Fields into a better passer and make him less reliant on running, they’re emphasizing staying in the pocket with him. His running ability is a weapon and the Bears certainly will use it when necessary, but in a practice where no one is allowed to make contact with him, taking off to escape pressure isn’t particularly productive.

Fields ran a two-minute drill in the red zone in 11-on-11 work near the end of practice, but cornerback Jaylon Johnson broke up his passes on third and fourth down.

“The defense executed well in those moments,” coach Matt Eberflus said. “But the operation was clean and we had our opportunities.”

Fields completed 3 of 3 passes for 129 yards and two touchdowns in seven snaps in the opening preseason game against the Titans.

