Fields notes: Bears defense stops QB Justin Fields in red-zone work late in practice

Tracking Bears quarterback Justin Fields during training-camp practices:

The Bears had a relatively light practice Monday inside the Walter Payton Center as they prepare for what will likely be two high-intensity joint practices with the Colts starting Wednesday.

As the Bears try to develop quarterback Justin Fields into a better passer and make him less reliant on running, they’re emphasizing staying in the pocket with him. His running ability is a weapon and the Bears certainly will use it when necessary, but in a practice where no one is allowed to make contact with him, taking off to escape pressure isn’t particularly productive.

Fields ran a two-minute drill in the red zone in 11-on-11 work near the end of practice, but cornerback Jaylon Johnson broke up his passes on third and fourth down.

“The defense executed well in those moments,” coach Matt Eberflus said. “But the operation was clean and we had our opportunities.”

Fields completed 3 of 3 passes for 129 yards and two touchdowns in seven snaps in the opening preseason game against the Titans.

