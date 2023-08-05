Bears GM Ryan Poles not panicking with Nate Davis, Teven Jenkins out

The Bears came into training camp with a set offensive line — Braxton Jones, Teven Jenkins, Cody Whitehair, Nate Davis and rookie Darnell Wright from left to right. It was a significant advantage compared to Matt Eberflus’ first season, when the offensive line was in flux and formative from the start after signing tackle Riley Reiff and guard Michael Schofield on the eve of training camp.

But already that continuity has been altered, with both starting guards out. Teven Jenkins, making the transition from right guard to left guard, has missed the last two days of practice with an undisclosed injury. Right guard Nate Davis, signed to a three-year, $30 million contract as a free agent, has missed the last three practices with an undisclosed injury. Per coach Matt Eberflus’ policy, the Bears do not disclose training camp injuries unless they are long-term absences.

“We’re not too concerned with that,” general manager Ryan Poles said. “You don’t want guys to be out of practice. But over the years, I’ve gone from panicking in those situations when guys aren’t practicing and you’re kind of frustrated about it, whatever the circumstance is. But you also get the opportunity to see what the depth looks like.”

Alex Leatherwood has replaced Jenkins. Lucas Patrick has replaced Davis. Ja’Tyre Carter, a 2022 seventh-round draft pick, also has played first-team reps in practice, when Patrick replaced Cody Whitehair at center.

“We’re getting a ton or really good reps for the guys that are on the second team to insert, because you’re going to have injuries during the season,” Poles said. “Guys are going to have to step up — get some quality reps right now in those situations.”

