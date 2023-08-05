The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, August 5, 2023
Bears Sports NFL

Bears GM Ryan Poles not panicking with Nate Davis, Teven Jenkins out

Davis has missed the last three practices and Jenkins the last two with undisclosed injuries.

By  Mark Potash
   
SHARE Bears GM Ryan Poles not panicking with Nate Davis, Teven Jenkins out
merlin_114040782.jpg

Bears guards Nate Davis (left) and Teven Jenkins (right) have missed recent practices with undisclosed injuries.

Nam Y. Huh, AP Photos

The Bears came into training camp with a set offensive line — Braxton Jones, Teven Jenkins, Cody Whitehair, Nate Davis and rookie Darnell Wright from left to right. It was a significant advantage compared to Matt Eberflus’ first season, when the offensive line was in flux and formative from the start after signing tackle Riley Reiff and guard Michael Schofield on the eve of training camp. 

But already that continuity has been altered, with both starting guards out. Teven Jenkins, making the transition from right guard to left guard, has missed the last two days of practice with an undisclosed injury. Right guard Nate Davis, signed to a three-year, $30 million contract as a free agent, has missed the last three practices with an undisclosed injury. Per coach Matt Eberflus’ policy, the Bears do not disclose training camp injuries unless they are long-term absences. 

“We’re not too concerned with that,” general manager Ryan Poles said. “You don’t want guys to be out of practice. But over the years, I’ve gone from panicking in those situations when guys aren’t practicing and you’re kind of frustrated about it, whatever the circumstance is. But you also get the opportunity to see what the depth looks like.” 

Alex Leatherwood has replaced Jenkins. Lucas Patrick has replaced Davis. Ja’Tyre Carter, a 2022 seventh-round draft pick, also has played first-team reps in practice, when Patrick replaced Cody Whitehair at center. 

“We’re getting a ton or really good reps for the guys that are on the second team to insert, because you’re going to have injuries during the season,” Poles said. “Guys are going to have to step up — get some quality reps right now in those situations.” 

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Bears GM Ryan Poles’ pursuit of Yannick Ngakoue began well before this week
Polling Place: On which side of the ball will the Bears be stronger in 2023?
As Bears legend Steve McMichael is hospitalized, wife Misty balances hope, grief
Yannick Ngakoue a free roll for Bears, Ryan Poles
Bears injury report: Starting guards remain out
Halas Intrigue, Episode 289: A pass-rusher!
The Latest
poles__26_.jpg
Bears
Bears GM Ryan Poles’ pursuit of Yannick Ngakoue began well before this week
The Bears have known for months they needed help at defensive end, but finances were a factor.
By Jason Lieser
 
Crime scene tape. File photo.
Crime
14-year-old boy critically wounded in West Side shooting
Police responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the 2700 block of West Van Buren, where they found the boy with two gunshot wounds to the head, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Crime scene tape.
Crime
Man fatally shot in Roseland
Jaheim Green, 19, was in the 11400 block of South Calumet Avenue when someone opened fire, authorities said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
DeMar DeRozan
Sports Saturday
Bulls veteran DeMar DeRozan remains a true believer in Patrick Williams
DeRozan continued putting actions behind words when it comes to making sure Williams can become everything he’s expected to become, training with the former No. 4 overall pick this offseason. But it’s time for Williams to start proving his supporters right.
By Joe Cowley
 
Chicago Bears Offseason Workout
Bears
Polling Place: On which side of the ball will the Bears be stronger in 2023?
The vote — most of which came in before free-agent pass rusher Yannick Ngakoue signed for one year at $10.5 million — went heavily for the offense.
By Steve Greenberg
 