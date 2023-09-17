The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, September 17, 2023
Bears RB D’Onta Foreman inactive vs. Bucs

Foreman is inactive for Sunday’s game against the Buccaneers, while, as expected, wide receiver Chase Claypool — whose effort was questioned after a series of Week 1 blocking mistakes — is active.

By  Patrick Finley
   
Running back D'Onta Foreman carries the ball against the Colts.

TAMPA — Bears running back D’Onta Foreman is inactive for Sunday’s game against the Buccaneers, while, as expected, wide receiver Chase Claypool — whose effort was questioned after a series of Week 1 blocking mistakes — is active.

Guard Nate Davis, who has a death in the family, was ruled out Sunday morning after not making the trip Saturday.

Other Bears inactives include receiver Equanimeous St. Brown, defensive lineman Khalid Kareem and third-string quarterback Tyson Bagent. Cornerback Josh Blckwell was ruled out Saturday.

Receiver/returner Velus Jones is active for the first time this year.

The Bears gave Foreman a one-year, $2 million contract in March after running back David Montgomery left for the Lions. Foreman shined once the Panthers traded Christian McCaffrey last season, finishing fifth in the NFL in rushing yards the last 10 games of the season.

During the preseason, though, Foreman was simply the second-stringer. Rookie Roschon Johnson had as many carries as Foreman in Week 1 and four more catches, though much of that work was done during garbage time in the fourth quarter.

Travis Homer, the team’s other active running back, is valuable as a special teamer. He played 68% of the Bears’ special teams downs in Week 1, while Foreman played none.

