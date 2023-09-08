The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, September 8, 2023
Bears Sports NFL

Bears president Kevin Warren ready for ‘next wave of goals’

Sunday marks the start of the next tier of Warren’s responsibilities: his first football season.

By  Patrick Finley
   
SHARE Bears president Kevin Warren ready for ‘next wave of goals’
Bills_Bears_Football__1_.jpg

Bears president/CEO Kevin Warren hugs Bills receiver Stefon Diggs before a preseason game last month.

AP Photos

Kevin Warren breaks his job into chunks.

The first 100 days after he took over as the Bears’ president/CEO April 17 were important to making sense of the culture he inherited. Holding one-on-one meetings helped him pin down what everyone in the office did, and why — he will have talked to 190 employees by the end of the day Friday, with only a few football operations staffers left.

Sunday, though, marks the start of the next tier: Warren’s first football season.

“I feel like we accomplished this first wave of goals,” he told the Sun-Times this week. “I feel like we’re poised and positioned. The next wave of goals is to have a positive and successful season.”

Asked what constitutes a successful season, Warren he told the story of his first NFL team. In Warren’s first year in the Rams front office, 1997, they went 5-11. The next year they were 4-12. In 1999 preseason, starting quarterback Trent Green tore his knee and was replaced by an unknown Kurt Warner. The Rams went 13-3 and won the Super Bowl.

“So I never enter a year saying, ‘It would be nice for us to do the best we can,’” he said. “I enter the year with the expectation and the goal to do everything we possibly can to be playing for a world championship in Las Vegas this year.”

The Bears have a long way to go, even as Warren touts their number of close finishes last season. He called Justin Fields, who he’s known since he was the Big Ten commissioner and Fields the quarterback at Ohio State, a leader and a diligent worker.

“He truly is a captain. …” he said. “I’m so grateful that he’s our quarterback. I’m grateful that he’s a member of the Chicago Bears franchise. And I’m looking forward to seeing him play this year and have it all come together.”

It’s a big year for Fields — and for Warren. The massive undertaking Warren faces has little to do with the Bears’ performance on the field — but, rather, what field they’ll be playing on. The Bears want to build an indoor stadium to host the Final Four, college football playoff games, a bowl game and perhaps the Super Bowl.

Warren inherited the 326 acres the Bears agreed to buy at the former Arlington International Racecourse site. In June, though, the team took issue with a property tax assessment they said was five times the 2021 value, and began meeting with other suburbs and re-engaging with the city of Chicago.  Warren categorized meetings with Mayor Brandon Johnson as “incredibly productive.”

Asked if Arlington Heights was the favorite, Warren said he wanted to focus on gathering momentum for whatever site the Bears pick. The Bears are “starting to get clarity” of the situation from both a political and business sense, he said, adding that they’re happy to have the 326 acres, whether they build on it or not.

“I think these next couple months will be critically important,” he said. “But I feel so much better than I did when I started here from a stadium standpoint, because I feel like we’ve started to gain some momentum. We made it O.K. to be able to talk about it, not only internally, but also externally, with potential partners.”

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Bears are in Year 2 of rebuild. Does GM Ryan Poles have them on the right track?
Bears-Packers rivalry has a long history of bad blood, the oldest in the NFL
Is Bears-Packers rivalry headed for another major shift?
How Justin Fields can move from potential to winner by passing more
Packers QB Jordan Love finally gets his shot Sunday
First test for ‘new’ Bears defense: Aaron Jones, A.J. Dillon
The Latest
Ald. Anthony Beale (9th) speaks to U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin on Friday at the Red Line Extension Community Outreach Center in the Roseland neighborhood where officials announced $2 billion in federal grants to extend the Red Line Extension Project forward, Friday, Sept. 8, 2023.
Transportation
Feds make $2B commitment to CTA Red Line extension
After 50 years of political promises and baby steps along the way, the promise former Mayor Richard J. Daley when he opened the 95th Street station in 1969 is finally nearing the finish line.
By Fran Spielman
 
Kumail Nanjiani and his future wife, Emily Gordon, hang out in 2006 at the former Gunther Murphy’s on Belmont Avenue with comedian Mike Bridenstine, who went on to write “The Perfect Amount of Wrong.”
Comedy
Comedian’s book recalls Chicago’s heyday as an incubator for stand-up stars
In ‘The Perfect Amount of Wrong,’ Mike Bridenstine looks back at the rise of peers including Kumail Nanjiani, Pete Holmes and Hannibal Buress at humble open mikes in the late ’90s and early ’00s.
By Steve Heisler | For the Sun-Times
 
Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles walks on the sidelines before the preseason game against the Buffalo Bills at Soldier Field on Saturday, Aug. 26.
Bears
Bears are in Year 2 of rebuild. Does GM Ryan Poles have them on the right track?
Poles still has work to do on his rebuild and will have ample draft capital and salary-cap space for the 2024 offseason. However, this season should give everyone a good idea as to whether he’s headed in the right direction.
By Jason Lieser
 
GettyImages_1423023399.jpg
Bears
Bears-Packers rivalry has a long history of bad blood, the oldest in the NFL
Proximity and familiarity are essential for a rivalry. As are icons. With over a century of hatred and two young QBs facing off, we’re sure to see a dynamic start to this matchup’s next chapter.
By Rick Telander
 
A customer removes her purchases at a Kroger grocery store in Flowood, Mississippi.
Business
Kroger, Albertsons to sell hundreds of stores in bid to clear merger of 2 of largest US grocers
Both companies plan to sell more than 400 stores, including the Mariano’s brand name.
By Michelle Chapman | AP
 