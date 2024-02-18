Former Bears standout Steve McMichael responding well to treatment for MRSA
His improvement has left his wife Misty optimistic that the former Bears star, who has ALS, can leave a New Lenox hospital Tuesday with IV antibiotics.
Steve McMichael is responding well to antibiotics given him to treat MRSA, a staph infection that is resistant to some medications. His improvement has left his wife Misty optimistic that the former Bears star, who has ALS, can leave a New Lenox hospital Tuesday with IV antibiotics.
"He's Mongo," she said in a statement Sunday, "and his DNA is different."
McMichael was rushed to the emergency room Thursday with what Misty at first feared was pneumonia, He was instead diagnosed with a urinary tract infection and put on three antibiotics to treat it. Saturday, though, he was diagnosed with methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus, or MRSA, and his family asked for prayers.
Praying For You Mongo!!! 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/I79hCGPJPh— Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) February 18, 2024
McMichael was announced as the latest member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame earlier this month. Misty hopes McMichael — who can neither speak nor move on his own — can attend the enshrinement in Canton, Ohio, in August. She said he's working on a speech with the help of advanced technology.