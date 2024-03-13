The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, March 13, 2024
Bears Chicago Sports

Simone Biles shows love for Chicago (and hot dogs) after Bears sign her husband, Jonathan Owens

The most decorated American gymnast in history is now a Bears fan after her husband signed with the team.

By  Nyarai Khepra
   
Olympic all-around gold medalist Simone Biles competes in the vault in the U.S. Classic gymnastics competition Saturday at Now Arena in Hoffman Estates.

Olympic all-around gold medalist Simone Biles competes in the vault in the U.S. Classic gymnastics competition at Now Arena in Hoffman Estates, Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Simone Biles, the most decorated American gymnast in history, is coming to Chicago.

She appears very excited, too, that her husband, Jonathan Owens, agreed to a two-year, $4.5 million deal with the Bears in NFL free agency. The star gymnast wasted no time after the news broke Tuesday evening expressing her excitement for the move and, of course, pizza and hot dogs.

Those two posts sum up well a string of X messages that Biles sent Tuesday night reflecting her appreciation for the Windy City as her husband joins the town's beloved football team.

Beyond her excitement over Chicago's stellar junk food, the four-time Olympic gold medalist seemed thrilled to move to a big city that will let her avoid connecting flights when seeing her husband play.

Biles also declared her love for her husband's new home, adding a new chapter to the age-old rivalry between Chicago and Green Bay.

The feeling seemed mutual as fans expressed excitement for the power couple's move with congratulations and suggestions to try Portillo's in between preparations for the 2024 Olympics in Paris. She seems on board:

