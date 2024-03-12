Bears to sign former Packers safety Jonathan Owens

The Bears have agreed to sign former Packers safety Jonathan Owens to a two-year deal, a source confirmed Tuedsay.

Owens started 11 games in Green Bay but figures to be a depth piece behind Jaquan Brisker and the newly signed Kevin Byard. The Bears agreed to sign Byard, a former Pro Bowl player, on Sunday to replace Eddie Jackson, whom they cut last month.

Owens, who turns 29 in July, is married to former Olympic gymnast Simone Biles.

CHICAGO HERE HE COMES — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) March 12, 2024

An undrafted free agent from Missouri Western, Owens played four years for the Texans, earning the starting spot in 2022 before signing with the Packers. He had one fumble recovery for a touchdown, one sack and one forced fumble last year.

He marks the first defensive player the Bears agreed to sign since the start of the legal tampering period Monday. The Bears also agreed to sign running back D'Andre Swift and tight end Gerald Everett.



