The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, July 12, 2022
Blackhawks Sports NHL

Duncan Keith retires; says of Blackhawks, ‘We wanted to be great every single night’

Keith thanked Hawks fans, who can have fun debating whether he was the team’s best defenseman since Chris Chelios, Doug Wilson or Pierre Pilote — or ever.

By  Steve Greenberg
   
SHARE Duncan Keith retires; says of Blackhawks, ‘We wanted to be great every single night’
2015 NHL Stanley Cup Final - Game Six

Duncan Keith raises the Stanley Cup in 2015.

Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

They called them “hot stoves,” pals Duncan Keith and Brent Seabrook did, and what that meant wasn’t complicated at all. Imagine a pair of inseparable defensemen up late swapping hockey stories, and you pretty much have it. But one night, on the road before a game in Edmonton, they sat in somebody’s hotel room — it could’ve been teammate Patrick Sharp’s because he was there, too — and BSed until about 6 a.m.

Let’s just say the ensuing game was a disaster.

“So my advice to you prospects would be to make sure to get your sleep at night before a game,” Keith, a Hall of Fame-bound Blackhawks great, joked Tuesday as he announced his retirement.

But there was no sleeping on Keith throughout his 17-year NHL career and his 16 seasons with the Blackhawks, because he was always ready to go with the very best of them. He roared in as a rookie in 2005 and led the Hawks in ice time, as he would season after season, and playoff run after playoff run, until it was nothing less than automatic. He excelled at both ends of the rink, playing with speed and skill but also toughness and an edge. He blocked shots, spit teeth — seven of them at once in perhaps his signature moment, in the 2010 Western Conference finals — and always came back for more.

And did he ever shine alongside Seabrook — for over 1,000 games, more than any other NHL blue-line pairing ever.

“A lot of great teammates from my time in Chicago, too many great players to name them all,” Keith said from Rogers Place in Edmonton, where he played his final season. “But when I think of those teammates and the special bonds and memories we created, the one guy who sticks out is Brent.”

Four days before his 39th birthday — and one year to the day after the Hawks traded him to the Oilers in part so he could be closer to son Colton — Keith sat with his boy, 9, beside him, and other family members, several from Edmonton, in attendance. Keith grew up in Fort Frances, Ontario, just across the river from International Falls, Minnesota, but he plans to remain in the Edmonton area, where he and brother Cameron can coach their children in hockey together.

“There’s still some part of me that knows I could still play,” Keith said, “but I think that’s kind of how I wanted to go out, knowing I still had some game left in me and I’m still relatively healthy.”

Keith mentioned teammates Marian Hossa, Niklas Hjalmarsson, Patrick Kane, Jonathan Toews, Corey Crawford, Dustin Byfuglien, Andrew Ladd, Kris Versteeg, Brian Campbell and Sharp. He thanked Dale Tallon, who drafted him, and Joel Quenneville, who coached the Hawks to Stanley Cup titles in 2010, 2013 and 2015.

“The list goes on and on,” he said. “We wanted to be great every single night.”

He also thanked Hawks fans, who can have fun debating whether Keith is the best Hawks defenseman since Chris Chelios, since Doug Wilson, since Pierre Pilote or since the very first Hawks puck dropped in 1926.

“They really guided us and helped us,” he said, “cheered us through the ups and downs.”

Rarely has it been more down for the Hawks and their fans than it is now. What the heck happened? Pieces of an elite puzzle were lost. Front-office missteps were made. Seabrook, Keith and other long-timers got older and lost a step. The pandemic arrived. The tremendous shame of a 2010 sexual-assault scandal and coverup in the organization stained a championship era. Now, the more-unrecognizable-by-the-hour Hawks are in the early stages of a full-blown rebuild. Any chance No. 7 overall draft pick Kevin Korchinski is the next Keith? No, that wasn’t a serious question.

Juxtaposed with all that, though, Keith’s excellence on the ice impresses even more than it did in real time. He won Norris Trophies in 2010 and 2014 and the Conn Smythe in 2015. He was a two-time Olympic gold medalist and was selected to the NHL’s 2010s all-decade team, along with Drew Doughty, Sidney Crosby, Alex Ovechkin, Marc-Andre Fleury and teammate Kane. Only Stan Mikita played more games as a Hawk. Only Wilson scored more points as a Hawks defenseman.

Keith finishes with 646 career points, 625 of them with the team that selected him in the second round out of Michigan State in 2002.

For the record, he called Oilers teammates Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl “the two best players in the world” and said if Kane or Toews were mulling a possible trade to Edmonton, he’d give the Oilers “a glowing recommendation.”

Things sure have changed. But once upon a time …

“We were a group of young players back in Chicago,” Keith said. “We all cared. We were passionate.”

And when it came to stopping the other guy, let’s tell it like it is: No. 2 was No. 1.

Next Up In Chicago Blackhawks
Blackhawks could be busy again Wednesday as NHL free agent market opens
Kevin Korchinski skating in different lane than Blackhawks’ other prospect defensemen
Blackhawks walk away from Dylan Strome, Dominik Kubalik, Henrik Borgstrom, Brett Connolly
Blackhawks hire Derek King, Kevin Dean as assistant coaches
It gets real now for Blackhawks GM Kyle Davidson
Salary-cap flexibility keeps dictating NHL trade market
The Latest
HG_press_image_2021_Ben_King.jpg
Comedy
Hannah Gadsby moves beyond comedy but promises a ‘playful’ show in Chicago
‘I am doing my own thing now,’ says the Australian performer, who is touring with a new set meant to add ‘depth to your understanding of who I am.’
By Carl Kozlowski — For the Sun-Times
 
A man was shot dead June 16, 2022, in Marquette Park.
Crime
7-year-old boy fatally shot in East Chicago
Jermiah Moore, 7, was pronounced dead at 1:28 a.m. Tuesday at St. Catherine Hospital in East Chicago, the Lake County Coroner’s Office said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Mattias Janmark shoots on Kevin Lankinen.
Blackhawks
Blackhawks could be busy again Wednesday as NHL free agent market opens
The Hawks absolutely need a second goaltender, probably need a few more forwards and might look into acquiring a bad contract for assets.
By Ben Pope
 
merlin_76336357.jpg
Crime
Woman killed Monday in Bronzeville hit and run, police say
The 62-year-old woman was transferred to University of Chicago Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead. No arrests have been made.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
CPD_star.jpeg
Crime
Off-duty Chicago police officer shot and paralyzed moments after helping alleged gunman during fight outside Beverly bar
Daniel Golden, who hails from a family of cops, “was doing what he could to keep people apart” and had even stopped someone from chasing the man who minutes later grabbed a gun and fired off 19 rounds, Asst. State’s Atty. James Murphy said in court Tuesday.
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 