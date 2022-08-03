Blackhawks will play preseason game in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee will host an NHL game for the first time in more than three decades when the Blackhawks face the Minnesota Wild at Fiserv Forum, the home of the NBA’s Milwaukee Bucks.
The Oct. 2 preseason matchup marks the first NHL game at Milwaukee since 1993. It’s the first time the Blackhawks have played at Milwaukee since facing the Los Angeles Kings at the Bradley Center on Dec. 1, 1992.
The Bradley Center, the Bucks’ former home, hosted NHL preseason games and regular-season games annually from 1988-93.
The Latest
Today’s update is a 5-minute read that will brief you on the day’s biggest stories.
Missing University of Chicago student safely reunited with family, three months after they posted $10,000 reward to find him
Diwen Fan, 20, was last seen leaving his university dorm room on May 5.
The Sox’ struggles are directly tied to a lack of power.
What seems to make the biggest difference between people who recover from COVID and those who die is whether they get treatment within the first week of diagnosis, one expert says.
Millions of Jews, LGBTQ people, gypsies and the disabled, were slaughtered with the goal of a “pure” society.