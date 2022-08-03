The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, August 3, 2022
Blackhawks will play preseason game in Milwaukee

The Hawks will face the Minnesota Wild at Fiserv Forum on Oct. 2.

By  Associated Press
   
MIlwaukee’s Fiserv Arena will host a Blackhawks-Wild preseason game.

Morry Gash/AP

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee will host an NHL game for the first time in more than three decades when the Blackhawks face the Minnesota Wild at Fiserv Forum, the home of the NBA’s Milwaukee Bucks.

The Oct. 2 preseason matchup marks the first NHL game at Milwaukee since 1993. It’s the first time the Blackhawks have played at Milwaukee since facing the Los Angeles Kings at the Bradley Center on Dec. 1, 1992.

The Bradley Center, the Bucks’ former home, hosted NHL preseason games and regular-season games annually from 1988-93.

