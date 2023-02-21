The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, February 21, 2023
Blackhawks Sports NHL

Blackhawks edge Golden Knights in shootout after Patrick Kane’s apparent winner ruled too late

Kane’s slap shot at the overtime buzzer would’ve been an iconic highlight had it crossed the line one-tenth of a second earlier. But Tyler Johnson — who tied the game late in regulation — scored in the shootout to give the Hawks a 3-2 win nonetheless.

By  Ben Pope
   
SHARE Blackhawks edge Golden Knights in shootout after Patrick Kane’s apparent winner ruled too late
Patrick Kane takes a slap shot at the end of overtime.

Patrick Kane’s slap shot at the end of overtime crossed the goal line a split-second late.

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

One-tenth of a second robbed Patrick Kane of a highlight for the ages in potentially his final Blackhawks home game Tuesday.

But Tyler Johnson’s shootout winner at least gave Kane justice in the win column, lifting the Hawks to a 3-2 comeback victory over the Golden Knights.

“We just had to beat them twice,” coach Luke Richardson joked.

Kane was quiet by his standards through the first two periods but came alive in the third. He finished with nine shots — seven on goal — in a season-high 27:24 of ice time, and picked up a massive assist when he set up Johnson for a game-tying, one-timer rocket on a six-on-four power play with 54 seconds left.

Kane’s night will always be remembered for what his final stat line didn’t include, though.

On a clear-cut breakaway at the end of overtime but with the seconds quickly winding down, Kane pulled up from the high slot and blasted a slap shot past Vegas goalie Laurent Brossoit, into the net and nearly into eternal United Center folklore. But a lengthy video review eventually determined it crossed the goal line an instant too late.

“It would’ve been cooler if ‘Kaner’ would’ve scored that goal,” Johnson said. “[That] would’ve made it a lot more fun.”

The Hawks’ next four games are on the road; they won’t return to Chicago until March 2, the night before the trade deadline, by which point it’s hard to know who will remain on the team.

Golden_Knights_Blackhawks_Hockey__1_.jpg

Tyler Johnson’s shootout goal gave the Blackhawks a 3-2 win.

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

Gutsy Guttman

Cole Guttman’s second career goal, which tied Tuesday’s game 1-1 in the first period, was almost as pretty as his game-winner Sunday. He pulled away from the Golden Knights’ defense and made a smooth move on Broissoit.

In doing so, he became the first Hawks forward to score two goals in his first four games since Artemi Panarin and Dennis Rasmussen both did so in 2015.

The scrappy 23-year-old center probably doesn’t have Panarin-level upside, but he nonetheless appears on track for a much better NHL career than Rasmussen, who washed out of the league after nine goals.

Richardson has been impressed by how quickly Guttman has learned things and made quick adjustments during his first week in the big leagues. That’s the same ability that stood out to Rockford coaches earlier this season.

PP breakthrough

Johnson’s late-regulation goal broke a dismal 1-for-34 drought by the Hawks’ power play that previously spanned 14 games back through mid-January.

Richardson had tried various adjustments, moving guys around and emphasizing different things to work on, but with no luck lately. It has been hard to even nail down the main reason for the struggles.

“They look great on video but they just can’t get it across the line,” he said pregame. “We’ve had some really good looks in-zone at times, and now it seems like it’s more our entries [that are the problem]. A week ago, we were coming in clean, we just couldn’t really get set up.”

Injury updates

  • Reese Johnson was placed in concussion protocol Tuesday, with Brett Seney taking his spot in the lineup. Richardson wasn’t sure exactly when Johnson picked up the concussion; the symptoms were late-arriving.
  • MacKenzie Entwistle (wrist) was placed on injured reserve, retroactive to Feb. 14, and will not go on the road trip.
  • Jujhar Khaira will go on the trip. He’s finally close to returning from the back injury that has kept him out since Christmas. Richardson said he’s looking forward to having Khaira’s “big body” available to stick in front of the net, since the Hawks are especially lacking a presence like that with Jonathan Toews out.
Next Up In Chicago Blackhawks
Jonathan Toews’ Long COVID diagnosis adds another concerning dimension to health issues
Blackhawks’ Alex Stalock hopes tricky eyesight issue has finally been resolved
Patrick Kane explodes for hat trick as Blackhawks beat Maple Leafs
Jonathan Toews stepping away from Blackhawks because of health concerns, eliminating trade possibility
Blackhawks prospect Samuel Savoie modeling Max Domi while preparing for NHL future
Blackhawks’ comeback win over Senators shows Max Domi starting to rediscover rhythm
The Latest
FILE - CNN anchors Kaitlan Collins, from left, Don Lemon and Poppy Harlow appear at the 16th annual CNN Heroes All-Star Tribute on Dec. 11, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File) ORG XMIT: NYET411
Don Lemon to return to CNN, undergo ‘formal training’
Don Lemon, one of the co-hosts of ‘CNN This Morning’ drew criticism for on-air comments he made about GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley not being ‘in her prime.’
By Associated Press
 
An attempted robbery at a South Shore store Friday night ended with two men dead.
Crime
Lyft driver killed in Near West Side shooting ‘was a loving and wonderful person’
On Monday night, Milton Pillacella-Ayora picked up a Lyft passenger and was stopped at a red light when a silver SUV pulled up and someone inside opened fire, police say.
By Mary Norkol and Allison Novelo
 
FILE - White House press secretary Jen Psaki speaks during the daily briefing at the White House in Washington, in this Tuesday, June 22, 2021. MSNBC says former White House Press Secretary Psaki will debut a Sunday political show on the network next month. Her show, “Inside with Jen Psaki,” will air at noon each Sunday. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File) ORG XMIT: NYET205
Movies and TV
Jen Psaki, former Biden administration spokesperson, to debut Sunday MSNBC show
Jen Psaki will host ‘Inside With Jen Psaki’ on Sundays at noon on MSNBC starting next month. She will also create content for other network platforms.
By David Bauder | AP Media Writer
 
Geneva’s Michael Lawrence (2) splits two Naperville Central defenders on the way to the basket.
High School Basketball
Geneva returns to full health, takes down Naperville Central
In the fourth quarter, everything started clicking for the Vikings, who beat the visiting Redhawks 49-38 in a Class 4A regional semifinal Tuesday.
By Michael O’Brien
 
Chandra Russell (foreground) plays Sgt. Turner on “South Side,” co-starring Sultan Salahuddin (left) and Kareme “K” Young.
Movies and TV
‘South Side’ canceled by HBO Max
Streaming service calls the Chicago-made series ‘wholly unique, ambitious, and fearless’ but won’t proceed with Season 4.
By Darel Jevens
 