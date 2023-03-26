The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, March 26, 2023
Blackhawks Sports NHL

Jonathan Toews resumes skating; Blackhawks captain could return to practice soon

Toews, who hasn’t played since Jan. 28 due to symptoms of Long COVID and Chronic Immune Response Syndrome, is in a race against time to return this season.

By  Brian Sandalow
   
SHARE Jonathan Toews resumes skating; Blackhawks captain could return to practice soon
merlin_95285221.jpg

Jonathan Toews has resumed skating.

David Banks, AP Photos

Coach Luke Richardson saw Jonathan Toews at the United Center before Sunday’s game against the Canucks, and confirmed the Blackhawks captain has resumed skating.

“He was out with the guys and [Saturday] as well. On and off, when we were on the road trip,” Richardson said. “Today, he seemed good and felt good. Hopefully that can progress into joining the team.”

Toews, who hasn’t played since Jan. 28 due to symptoms of Long COVID and Chronic Immune Response Syndrome, is in a race against time to return this season. After Sunday, the Hawks have nine games remaining, and Richardson said there’s no set timeline for Toews to return to practice, though he indicated it could be soon.

“To me, this has been the best kind of scenario that I’ve seen since him coming back, where he’s feeling better and hopefully that translates to getting on the ice with the [full] team,” Richardson said. “Unfortunately we don’t practice [Monday] or later in the week, so it might be more to the end of the week, but we’ll see [it is]. Maybe he even gets out for morning skates.”

Per Richardson, Toews also seemed to be in a good mood. That might’ve been helped by seeing former teammates such as Andrew Shaw, who took part in a team legends game earlier Sunday.

“By [Toews’] mannerism today, to me that’s a good sign,” Richardson said. “I know he can get frustrated. As [the media] knows from the past, he gets pretty direct. Today, he was good. He was in there stretching, he was in there relaxing after and talking to Shaw and a couple of guys here for the weekend. 

“Real good mindset right now. Hopefully that can translate and get to practice, which we don’t have much practice this week. But at some point.”

