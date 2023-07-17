Blackhawks sign Connor Bedard to entry-level contract on 18th birthday

The last formality in the Blackhawks’ Summer of Bedard is now complete.

The Hawks signed Connor Bedard on Monday — his 18th birthday — to a standard three-year entry-level contract carrying the predetermined maximum salary-cap hit of $950,000.

“Signing Connor is a huge step in building a new foundation for our organization,” general manager Kyle Davidson said in a statement. “We’re excited to see him grow and play a large role in pushing our team forward for many years to come.”

Bedard is now all set to join the Hawks for training camp, lock down his penciled-in spot on the first line and make his NHL debut Oct. 10 against Sidney Crosby and the Penguins.

“It’s hard to make the team — I’m not going to say I’m a lock on the team or anything,” Bedard said humbly back on July 1. “I couldn’t give you percentages on if I will or not, so we’ll see. But I’m going to try to do everything in my power to hopefully make that happen.”

The Hawks’ rebuild remains far from finished — they’re likely to be a bottom-10 team in the league again this coming season — but would be wise to take advantage in other ways of Bedard’s tiny current cap hit before he becomes due a presumably massive raise in 2026.

This story will be updated.

