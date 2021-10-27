 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Bulls guard Zach LaVine is dealing with torn ligament in his left thumb

LaVine plans to play through the injury leading into Thursday night’s game with the Knicks, but was working with the training staff to figure out the best way to protect the injury so it doesn’t worsen.

By Joe Cowley
Bulls guard Zach LaVine suffered a torn ligament in the thumb of his non-shooting hand in Monday’s win over Toronto.
Other NBA players that have recently undergone surgery on a torn thumb ligament are usually on the shelf for six to eight weeks.

Thankfully for the Bulls and Zach LaVine, that option is not on the table.

The Sun-Times confirmed that the All-Star guard suffered a torn ligament in the thumb of his non-shooting hand in Monday’s win over Toronto, and has been working with the training staff to find a device that will keep the injury as protected as possible so that it doesn’t worsen.

LaVine plans to play through it, hope it heals on its own over the next few weeks, and then re-evaluate the process.

The Bulls host the Knicks on Thursday, and are off to their first 4-0 start since the 1996 season. LaVine was a big reason why, leading them in scoring with 25.5 points per game, as well as shooting 44.4% from three-point range.

