Bulls top Jazz, make early-season statement

Nature is always unpredictable, but not in this case.

The chance that any of the Bulls starters have a sprinkle of puberty left to ignite any sort of growth spurt at this age in their careers? Not happening.

This roster is what it is.

Lonzo Ball, Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, Nikola Vucevic, and now Javonte Green filling in for the injured Patrick Williams, gives the Bulls’ starting five an average height near 6-foot-6, and that’s on a good day.

No wonder the concerns going into this season was rebounding might be an issue.

And it looked like it would be rearing its ugly head once again on Saturday, as the unbeaten Utah Jazz were visiting the United Center, and doing so ranked fourth in the NBA in rebound differential (+6.2 per game), compared to the Bulls, who were 29th at -7.2 per game.

Then disruption happened.

The Bulls (5-1) got back to their counter of being small, and that meant getting into the opposition with physicality, running in transition, being handsy, and running the long-range shooting Jazz off the three-point line in beating Utah 107-99.

And it wasn’t just the recipe for the smallish starting lineup, either, as the possible season-ending injury to Williams opened up more playing time for the likes of Derrick Jones Jr., Tony Bradley and Ayo Dosunmu.

It was Jones who got the biggest bump, going from a series of DNP [Did Not Play] Coach’s Decisions to putting in 19 solid minutes, scoring four points, and grabbing three rebounds and blocking three shots, finishing plus-18 in the plus/minus category.

“He’s been great,’’ coach Billy Donovan said of Jones’ mentality throughout being kept from the rotation. “The injury to Patrick is unfortunate, but it’s probably going to open up more opportunity for [Jones] as well. He’s done a really good job of keeping himself ready.’’

Bradley wasn’t bad, either, finishing a plus-19 with four rebounds.

“It was great getting an opportunity to get on the floor,’’ Bradley said. “I’m just looking to play my role. I just tried to bring some physicality and some energy. Whenever my name is called I’m going to be ready. This was a collective effort.’’

One that Donovan wants his entire rotation to not only remember, but duplicate, as he came out feeling like the Bulls just put together their best game of the young season.

“This was the most consistent game that we played to an identity,’’ Donovan said. “We ran. We played with really good pace. This is how we want to play. I thought this was one of our better games from start to finish. The consistency was there of how we want to play.

“I don’t want to get wrapped up in one game of an 82-game schedule, but for us these experiences are good as far as growing together.’’

While the Bulls did get outrebounded 54-45, they also held the Jazz to just 11-for-38 (29%) from three. DeRozan led the Bulls with 32 points, while LaVine chipped in with 26.

And for one night, there was very little dwelling on rebounding, as the Bulls now head out for a two-game road trip in Boston and then Philadelphia.

“We’re just going to have to do it as a team, box out, make sure we secure the rebounds,’’ Vucevic said. “We understand that we’re undersized, and we just have to do a better job at that.

“Just have to be more disciplined.’’