Bulls guard Coby White has started taking controlled contact in rehab

BOSTON – If it’s the May 16 vs. Milwaukee Coby White, Billy Donovan is all in on that.

The problem is that the Bulls coach has no idea which White he’s getting, let alone when he’s even getting the guard back in the mix.

White, who had offseason left shoulder surgery to repair a torn labrum, started taking “a little bit of contact against the player development guys’’ the last few days, according to Donovan on Monday. But what that means as far as a long-term timetable is still an unknown.

“Certainly he’s not cleared to go into contact with practice, but they’ve been cleared to do some things with him, obviously very, very controlled,’’ Donovan said. “I think the next step after that is OK can he then now be cleared to go into practice? And then what does he look like in practice? How long does that take? I don’t know what that timetable is from him doing a little contact with the player development guys to, ‘OK, here’s a date, we know he can practice.’ But I think he’s getting closer to that date of coming to practice.’’

Where it gets interesting is what role will await White.

Donovan admitted that he has no ideas where the former first-round pick’s game is at, insisting the last time he saw him was in last season’s final against Milwaukee. But if he’s anywhere near the player Donovan saw in that win he’ll take it.

White finished with 19 points in the season finale, handing out five assists and grabbing five rebounds. He also shot 4-for-9 from three.

It’s that outside shooting that Donovan would really like to see added to that second unit.

“He’ll really kind of boost that group with having another scorer out there because we’ve obviously had Lonzo [Ball], Alex [Caruso] and DeMar [DeRozan] out there together, and we may be looking at rotations when he comes back is Lonzo maybe not out there, but Coby is?’’ Donovan said. “How do we work all that out? I haven’t really given much thought to that because I still think there’s a little bit of time before he comes back. But the thing I think he really brings to the table would be his shooting.’’

White underwent the surgery back on June 10, and the original rehab timetable was four-to-six months. He’ll hit the five-month window late next week, so there’s no major concerns from the organization.

The hope is that Ball can simply jump in a spot with that second group and do what he was doing as last season ended.

“I want him going back to doing the things that have made him who he is,’’ Donovan said. “I just don’t know what that will look like now.’’

The rook!

Former Illinois standout Ayo Dosunmu not only remained in the rotation on Monday, but continued getting unexpected solid minutes.

The reason the second-round pick is still getting solid work? According to Donovan, Dosunmu doesn’t try and paint outside the lines of his skillset.

“He’s really, really competitive,’’ Donovan said. “He can play both ways. He understands who he is. He kind of plays into his strengths. And I think he’s reliable. You kind of know what you’re going to get from him when he goes out there. I just have a lot of belief and trust and confidence in him.’’

It will be interesting to see what happens to Dosunmu when White returns, however.