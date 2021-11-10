Bulls guard Coby White could make season debut on West Coast trip

Not only did Coby White pass his first major obstacle on Tuesday in moving closer to returning to the Bulls rotation, but he’s very likely going to make his season debut at some point on the upcoming West Coast trip.

Good news for the combo guard, who had been sidelined throughout the offseason and into fall camp, rehabbing from left shoulder surgery to repair a torn labrum.

White had his first full practice with the Windy City Bulls on the off day, and had no setbacks or unforeseen soreness on Wednesday, according to coach Billy Donovan.

“I was in there [Tuesday] watching,’’ Donovan said of the workout at the Advocate Center. “I thought he did really well. A lot of credit to him. He got a good quality run in.’’

White, who was selected No. 7 overall in the 2019 draft, was scheduled to get a second full workout in on Thursday, before the team flies out to San Francisco, and will have another practice opportunity on Saturday.

The Bulls have a back-to-back with both Los Angeles teams on Sunday and Monday, so it’s unlikely White would play in both of those, but could he see action in one?

Still a tough call for Donovan.

“I don’t want to put a date on it just because things can change,’’ Donovan said. “Just see how he feels. He responded really well to the physical aspects of playing, you know getting over screens, trying to drive downhill, passing with both hands. A lot of it’s going to be on how he’s responding and how he feels, and then just the medical staff saying, ‘OK, he’s good to go.’ But I do think with the level of intensity he had [Tuesday], he’s going to need that a few more times before we would feel good about putting him back in a game.’’

Not the only tough call Donovan will have to make, either.

White’s return also means that someone currently in the rotation is going to see less minutes and eventually be completely moved out of the rotation.

It won’t be rookie Ayo Dosunmu, however, at least initially.

Dosunmu was averaging 13.6 minutes per game, and Donovan reiterated how important the former Illinois standout has been to that second unit.

“I think that’s going to be the real key question in Coby trying to get back into the lineup,’’ Donovan said, when asked how he will hand out the minutes. “Ayo has played really, really well. It may be a situation where in the beginning because Coby has not done anything in training camp with these guys, hasn’t played a game with these guys, we’ll need a little bit of a sample size just to kind of get him back.

“I do think one thing Coby can help us with is shooting and spreading the floor for us, which has been great. Ayo’s done a great job just with his motor, his intensity, and we need to keep that. My guess is early you can see nine or 10 guys in the rotation, just until we figure it out.’’

Donovan has historically leaned on a nine-man rotation, so going with 10 could have a shelf life. But for now it will be making room for White and seeing where he is.

No go

The Bulls medical staff has made a decision on Patrick Williams [left wrist surgery] going on the West Coast trip in an effort to stay attached to his teammates, and decided against it.

Because Williams is still limited in his movement, Donovan said he would be better served to stay back.