Bulls and guard Zach LaVine will have to deal with a familiar blueprint

LOS ANGELES – It wasn’t just a “butt whooping.’’

It was a blueprint.

Not a new one either.

Zach LaVine was all too familiar with opposing defenses doing all they could to make his teammates have to carry the offensive load. Box-and-one, double teams, blitzing him on pick-and-roll, heck, the kitchen sink if need be.

The Bulls guard had everything thrown at him in previous seasons.

Welcome to life without Nikola Vucevic, as Golden State turned back the clock and used a gameplan that has messed with LaVine in the past. One he was hoping he wouldn’t have to see this season with this roster.

“We knew it was going to be tough without Vooch, one of our best bigs, best playmaker,’’ veteran forward DeMar DeRozan said. “It’s a great learning experience for us to understand we just got our butt whooped and how are we going to respond after that.’’

That’s what Saturday was about. A practice at the USC campus to regroup, and rethink how the offense has to function with Vucevic sidelined for at least the rest of this road trip, dealing with a positive coronavirus test that put him in the league’s health and safety protocols.

The first quarter against the Warriors couldn’t have gone any better, as LaVine was not only seeing normal defensive coverage, but was red hot from the field, going 4-for-5 for 10 points in under 10 minutes. The Bulls had momentum and the lead over the home team.

There’s a reason that the Warriors are 11-1, however.

Because LaVine and DeRozan are often in staggered minutes after that initial starting look in the first and third quarters, Golden State opted to go box-and-one on LaVine, making him play-make. They did the same to DeRozan when LaVine was resting, but not to the same extent.

It helped that DeRozan simply had a bad shooting night.

LaVine only took two shots in the second quarter, and got caught up trying to force the action by the third, as Golden State’s lead was growing. That’s how a great start to his night turned into 2-for-6 from the field with five turnovers and a minus-18 in plus/minus in that third.

“They trapped Zach a lot and I thought Zach in a lot of ways made that pocket pass, got off of it and we just didn’t really make shots or make plays from those spots,’’ coach Billy Donovan said of what went wrong. “We’ll have to obviously learn to play without Vuc, it’s just the way it is. We’ll have to figure that out.’’

They’ll have to do that quickly, especially with back-to-back games against both Los Angeles teams starting on Sunday.

So what’s the counter move for LaVine?

Stay off the baseline, where LaVine found himself trapped too often. Cut, and move the ball more. But mostly trust the teammates.

“I think as a player you sit there and say, ‘You know what I got to try and make things, I got to do something,’ ‘’ Donovan said. “I think for Zach and DeMar, they’re going to have to understand there’s got to be even more sacrifice in terms of moving, and cutting, and trusting the pass, and moving the ball, and a lot of times it’s going to end up in someone else’s hands.

“If a team is going to set out to take somebody away like that we’re going to have to be able to say, ‘You know what, this is what it is, I’m going to have to do this.’ ‘’

Pride aside.

“We have to understand for the next few games we aren’t going to have Vooch, so how we gonna manage that how we going to figure that out and come together as a collective,’’ DeRozan said. “It’s really our first adversity and that’s where adversity builds a lot of character.’’