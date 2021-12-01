Bulls and Heat hit with loss of second-round draft picks by NBA

Considering the punishments that could have been slammed down on the Bulls organization Wednesday afternoon, the franchise had to feel very good about what amounted to a slap on the wrist.

In the wake of an investigation by the NBA that began almost four months ago, both the Bulls and the Heat were hit with the loss of second-round draft picks for what the league determined to be premature discussions into the then-pending free agency of Lonzo Ball and Kyle Lowry.

While the Bulls have obviously stayed very mum throughout the process, they did issue a statement after the punishment was announced, saying “We are glad this process has concluded and look forward to the rest of our season.’’