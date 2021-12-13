 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Bulls reach 10 players in protocol after Alize Johnson tests positive

The game with Detroit on Tuesday was still on as long as the Bulls have eight eligible bodies. They sit at eight as of Monday morning, and could get Coby White and Javonte Green back.

By Joe Cowley
The Bulls’ Alize Johnson competes for a loose ball with the Pistons’ Kelly Olynyk.
Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

The Bulls continue watching players march into the league’s coronavirus health and safety protocols, as reserve forward/center Alize Johnson became the 10th member of the roster to be shut down on Monday morning.

The Bulls currently have eight eligible players for Tuesday’s game with Detroit, but Coby White started the cardio scanning on Sunday – the final hump before a return – and Javonte Green could also be ready for the Pistons game.

The league minimum for a game to be postponed is eight.

White was the first one in this current group of 10 to test positive, followed by Green and then a list that included DeMar DeRozan, Matt Thomas, Derrick Jones Jr., Stanley Johnson, Ayo Dosunmu, Troy Brown Jr., Zach LaVine, and now Johnson.

Broadcasters Stacey King and Bill Wennington are also in the protocol.

