Bulls’ DeMar DeRozan calls his time in the protocol ‘frustrating’

DeMar DeRozan said he spent his time in the NBA’s health and safety protocol symptom free.

Well, not completely.

“Only symptom I had was boredom, honestly,’’ the veteran Bulls forward said on Saturday.

Action is about to pick up for DeRozan, as he declared himself ready to return for Sunday’s game against the Lakers, feeling like he’ll pick up right where he left off before he was sidelined after the Dec. 4 win in Brooklyn.

“You try and do as much as you can, stay as active as you can mentally,’’ DeRozan said about his time in the coronavirus protocol. “For me just try and take it day-by-day. I didn’t try and look at the whole thing, just really take it day-by-day. Physically, conditioning-wise I feel like I’ll be fine. The last couple days just pushing myself as much as I can in the gym. Come back to the gym at night, morning time, just getting my rhythm, getting my wind up. [Saturday] was a good day of practice, so I’m confident that I’ll be fine.’’

DeRozan was also hoping his teammates will be as well, as the Bulls climb out of a tough week that saw 10 players go into the protocol in total.

That’s why Saturday was so key for the franchise, as they not only were able to get a practice in for the first time in a week, but will have DeRozan, Coby White and Javonte Green each back to face the Lakers.

Derrick Jones Jr. was questionable, but out of the protocol, while Matt Thomas was doubtful.

As far as Zach LaVine, Alize Johnson, Ayo Dosunmu and Troy Brown Jr., according to coach Billy Donovan, they will likely be back after Christmas.

Stanley Johnson was the 10th Bulls player, but was a hardship exemption.

“It’s definitely exhausting just for the simple fact of missing games, watching my team go out there,’’ DeRozan said. “It’s just mentally exhausting just seeing everything that’s going on around the league, just being affected by it. It can be frustrating, it can be confusing, it can be a lot of things at once. It’s just something we’ve got to continue to deal with, try and maneuver around it and make the most of it when we can.

“Most of the guys in our league try and follow the necessary precautions that we needed to take by getting vaccinated so we can be out there, take care of our health, and just to be out there and play. That was a big thing for us, just to be out on that floor. For guys to be vaccinated, dealing with this, getting hit hard, it’s just frustrating.’’

White agreed with some of DeRozan’s takes on the last few weeks, but White was also in a little different boat. He had mild symptoms, dealing with a low fever, headaches and congestion, but that doesn’t mean he wasn’t confused by the process.

Even tougher for White was he had missed all summer and fall camp, dealing with shoulder surgery, and finally returned to the court on Nov. 15, in Los Angeles. The guard got nine games in, and was once again sidelined, this time with the coronavirus.

“Obviously you want to be out there competing,’’ White said. “It sucks coming back from an injury, playing about – I don’t know many games I played before I went into the protocol – Then you find out you got COVID and now you gotta sit out.

“Then it’s just like, man. But at the end of the day, like, it ain’t nothing I never seen before, bro. So I’m cool. It is what it is for me. I just use that time to grow as a person. I’m a big spiritual guy so just use that time to kind of grow my faith.’’

NOTE: The Lakers will be without Anthony Davis for possibly the next month, after the team announced he had a sprained left MCL. The Chicago native will miss yet another homecoming at the United Center.