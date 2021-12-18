 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Bulls’ DeMar DeRozan calls his time in the protocol ‘frustrating’

According to the veteran forward, he was symptom free and did everything he could to stay mentally sharp in his time off. He’s now hoping to find his rhythm, as well as get the Bulls back to being whole after they were down 10 players this week.

By Joe Cowley

DeMar DeRozan said he spent his time in the NBA’s health and safety protocol symptom free.

Well, not completely.

“Only symptom I had was boredom, honestly,’’ the veteran Bulls forward said on Saturday.

Action is about to pick up for DeRozan, as he declared himself ready to return for Sunday’s game against the Lakers, feeling like he’ll pick up right where he left off before he was sidelined after the Dec. 4 win in Brooklyn.

“You try and do as much as you can, stay as active as you can mentally,’’ DeRozan said about his time in the coronavirus protocol. “For me just try and take it day-by-day. I didn’t try and look at the whole thing, just really take it day-by-day. Physically, conditioning-wise I feel like I’ll be fine. The last couple days just pushing myself as much as I can in the gym. Come back to the gym at night, morning time, just getting my rhythm, getting my wind up. [Saturday] was a good day of practice, so I’m confident that I’ll be fine.’’

DeRozan was also hoping his teammates will be as well, as the Bulls climb out of a tough week that saw 10 players go into the protocol in total.

That’s why Saturday was so key for the franchise, as they not only were able to get a practice in for the first time in a week, but will have DeRozan, Coby White and Javonte Green each back to face the Lakers.

Derrick Jones Jr. was questionable, but out of the protocol, while Matt Thomas was doubtful.

As far as Zach LaVine, Alize Johnson, Ayo Dosunmu and Troy Brown Jr., according to coach Billy Donovan, they will likely be back after Christmas.

Stanley Johnson was the 10th Bulls player, but was a hardship exemption.

“It’s definitely exhausting just for the simple fact of missing games, watching my team go out there,’’ DeRozan said. “It’s just mentally exhausting just seeing everything that’s going on around the league, just being affected by it. It can be frustrating, it can be confusing, it can be a lot of things at once. It’s just something we’ve got to continue to deal with, try and maneuver around it and make the most of it when we can.

“Most of the guys in our league try and follow the necessary precautions that we needed to take by getting vaccinated so we can be out there, take care of our health, and just to be out there and play. That was a big thing for us, just to be out on that floor. For guys to be vaccinated, dealing with this, getting hit hard, it’s just frustrating.’’

White agreed with some of DeRozan’s takes on the last few weeks, but White was also in a little different boat. He had mild symptoms, dealing with a low fever, headaches and congestion, but that doesn’t mean he wasn’t confused by the process.

Even tougher for White was he had missed all summer and fall camp, dealing with shoulder surgery, and finally returned to the court on Nov. 15, in Los Angeles. The guard got nine games in, and was once again sidelined, this time with the coronavirus.

“Obviously you want to be out there competing,’’ White said. “It sucks coming back from an injury, playing about – I don’t know many games I played before I went into the protocol – Then you find out you got COVID and now you gotta sit out.

“Then it’s just like, man. But at the end of the day, like, it ain’t nothing I never seen before, bro. So I’m cool. It is what it is for me. I just use that time to grow as a person. I’m a big spiritual guy so just use that time to kind of grow my faith.’’

NOTE: The Lakers will be without Anthony Davis for possibly the next month, after the team announced he had a sprained left MCL. The Chicago native will miss yet another homecoming at the United Center.

Next Up In Bulls

The Latest

No bail for man accused of fatally shooting 17-year-old boy in Gresham

Danny Simmons is facing a first-degree murder charge in the fatal shooting of 17-year-old Tremayne Maltbia earlier this year.

By Madeline Kenney

Viking test: Can Justin Fields outfox Mike Zimmer’s blitzes?

Justin Fields will make his 10th career start Monday night. He’s never faced someone like Zimmer, who is fanatical about crafting exotic blitz packages.

By Patrick Finley

Bears’ situation improves: No new positive tests for COVID, DT Eddie Goldman activated

The Bears appear to have gotten through their coronavirus outbreak and are hopeful it will only get better between now and their game against the Vikings on Monday.

By Jason Lieser

‘SNL’ loses audience, limits cast and crew amid omicron surge

SNL announced Saturday afternoon that the night’s episode would tape without a live audience and with only limited cast and crew "due to the recent spike in the Omicron variant and out of an abundance of caution."

By Associated Press

Saturday’s high school basketball scores

All the scores from around the area.

By Michael O'Brien

White Christmas increasingly becoming just a dream for US

Analysis of 40 years of December 25 U.S. snow measurements shows that less of the country now has snow for Christmas than in the 1980s.

By Associated Press