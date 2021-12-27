The NBA’s new protocols could benefit Bulls and coach Billy Donovan

It was news that would have likely benefited the Bulls a bit more two weeks ago, but considering everything the organization has been through, they’ll take it.

There were multiple reports on Monday that the NBA and the National Basketball Players Association agreed to changes in the length of time vaccinated asymptomatic players, coaches, and referees will have to stay away and in quarantine, dropping from 10 days to six days.

Individuals can still test out of the protocols with two negative test results 24 hours apart, but knocking four days off the quarantine time was big for a Bulls organization that has seen 15 players go into the coronavirus health and safety protocols since last month, and then lost coach Billy Donovan on Friday when he popped a positive.

Acting Bulls head coach Chris Fleming called the decision “impactful,’’ not only for Donovan, but for the remaining Bulls players still on the shelf.

Lonzo Ball, Tony Bradley and Alfonzo McKinnie were the three latest players still in quarantine, after all three tested positive over the weekend. Even if they don’t test out this week, they could be back by the time the Bulls play Washington on Jan. 1.

Not that the league’s decision comes as a surprise, considering the numbers that have hit the Association the past few days.

As of Monday afternoon, 205 players have entered the protocols since the start of the season, and on Sunday alone 27 went in.

That was to be expected when the league started increasing daily testing a few weeks back, anticipating that the holidays would lead to more family and outside interaction with players.

As far as Donovan, he remained in contact with the entire coaching staff through Zoom on Monday, and according to Fleming, was getting closer to a return to the sidelines.

“Thankfully, he’s feeling pretty good,’’ Fleming said. “He had some mild symptoms at the beginning, but I think he sounds like himself now and he’s ready to come back and get back to work.

“I think in general he was excited [about Sunday’s win over Indiana], and also somewhat relieved that we were able to do the job and guys answered the call. He was really supportive to myself and the rest of the staff.’’

Latest on DJ

When Derrick Jones Jr. tweaked his hamstring last week, the feeling was it was mild and he would be in for a quick return.

Fleming reiterated that before the game with the Hawks, as Jones stayed back in Chicago so that he could get extra work in.

“Exact timetables I can’t tell you, but I do think he’ll be back in the near future,’’ Fleming said. “I do think he’s progressing in a good way. An exact date, I wouldn’t want to put that down.’’

Needing more time

It would be easy to pick on the inconsistencies of Coby White’s game, especially after a Sunday start in which he played the point guard spot for Ball, going 3-for-10 from the field and finishing with eight points, but what’s being overlooked is his improving defense.

Fleming defended White, pointing out that the offense will come with repetition and minutes, especially in the wake of offseason shoulder surgery delaying the start to his 2021-22 campaign, and then going into the protocol earlier this month. His defense, however, is hopefully here to stay.

“I think Coby throughout his career and throughout his past has been able to adjust,’’ Fleming said. “He’s gotten a lot better defensively, more consistent in guarding the pick-and-roll, and I’m really proud of his progress there. He’s been a little bit up and down in terms of his offense. I think his offense is going to come.’’