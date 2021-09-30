 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Derrick Jones Jr. vs. Zach LaVine in the ultimate dunk contest? Nope

Acquired this offseason, Jones talked about the idea of two former Slam Dunk Contest winners going at it in the ultimate dunk-off, and unfortunately completely downplayed it actually happening with himself and LaVine.

By Joe Cowley

There’s always a hope for a “Rocky III’’ ending.

Much like Rocky Balboa and Apollo Creed did at the end of that movie, maybe, just maybe, Derrick Jones Jr. and Zach LaVine will meet in some dimly lit gym with no judges, no teammates, and no fans. Just a ball and a rim. The 2020 Slam Dunk Champion in Jones against the two-time champion in LaVine. Air-defying dunk vs. air-defying dunk.

In the end, no one but Jones and LaVine would know who’s actually better.

Unfortunately, it’s going to have to stay a Hollywood script.

“That ain’t happen, I ain’t gonna lie,’’ Jones said on Thursday, when asked if he and LaVine had engaged in any sort of dunk-off talk. “Zach got it. He won two championships. I mean if it happens, it happens. But that’s my guy.’’

According to Jones, not even his new Bulls teammates have been trying to stir that showdown up.

“Nah. Nah, we not really paying attention to dunks,’’ he said. “Throughout the course of practice or a workout, if we get an open lane, we dunk it. I seen him dunk one time since I been here. So I don’t think we’re going to have a dunk-off anytime soon.’’

The way Jones sees it he has bigger goals to focus on. Acquired from Portland in the three-way deal that sent Lauri Markkanen to Cleveland, Jones is in the mix for a key role off the bench in the frontcourt, and until Patrick Williams is back from a left ankle injury, a shot in the starting lineup in Williams’ vacancy.

And while he has no idea how either will play out, he does know that he’s in the right place for the first time in a few years.

Jones confirmed a Sun-Times story from back in April of 2020, when it was reported that the old Bull regime was looking at the then-Miami Heat forward as a free-agent addition.

“Yeah, a few years ago, I did know,’’ Jones said. “Right before I signed with Portland, I knew that Chicago was heavy on me. This has always been my favorite NBA team. I haven’t told anybody in the NBA that. I’ve always been a big DRose [Derrick Rose] fan and a big [Michael] Jordan fan. Me being in this position now, I’m just so grateful. Every moment I’m out there on the floor I’m going to play it like it’s my last.’’

Labrum blues

Coby White admittedly had a classic reaction when he was first told about his shoulder injury this offseason, telling reporters that the first thing he asked the doctor was, “Uh, what is a labrum?’’

After laughing through his account of the story with the media, the guard said the team doctor, “did a good job of explaining to me what it was and what the process was gonna be like … at that point there’s not too much you can do about it. I just kinda took it in stride and continued to just attack rehab.’’

Not the only thing White attacked this offseason.

Limited in what he could do for the past few months, White said the key for him has been taking mental reps. Which means diving into film and talking the game through with coaches.

“Me growing mentally and watching a lot of film, that’s all I really could do,’’ White said. “Now I just started getting back on the court. I’ve never been out this long for basketball so for me right now it’s focusing on getting my shoulder strong and just finding a rhythm on the basketball court.’’

Next Up In Bulls

The Latest

Chicago strengthens reputation as the Hollywood of the Midwest, aldermen told

Retiring Cultural Affairs and Special Events Commissioner Mark Kelly said filmmaking is "significantly up" in Chicago, with a record 15 TV productions in the city right now, at an estimated economic value this year of about $750 million.

By Fran Spielman

Alex Nylander, Kirby Dach among Blackhawks using training camp to regain fitness

Nylander, after missing all of last season recovering from knee surgery, is just now "getting his conditioning back to the level it needs to be."

By Ben Pope

Woman who survived 1918 Spanish flu pandemic, WWII, succumbs to COVID-19

Last month, at age 105, Primetta Giacopini’s life ended the way it began — in a pandemic.

By Todd Richmond | Associated Press

What’s the latest on the Bears’ starting QB decision as decision drags into Friday?

Coach Matt Nagy is waiting to see if Andy Dalton is healthy enough to play, and his backup plan is Justin Fields.

By Jason Lieser

For comedian Donnell Rawlings, doing stand-up with Martin Lawrence a ‘bucket list’ opportunity

The "Chappelle’s Show" alum, coming to Chicago with the LIT AF Tour, continues to stay busy with an ever-growing list of acting and performance gigs.

By Evan F. Moore

Bears need a better protection plan vs. Lions

Bears offensive coordinator Bill Lazor acknowledged the "shared" responsibility for the meltdown vs. the Browns — the scheme, the offensive line, the quarterback and the coaching staff’s failure to respond to the onslaught. "Let’s learn from it and not have it happen again."

By Mark Potash