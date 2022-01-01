 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Bulls’ DeMar DeRozan plays ‘King of the Fourth’ at the horn yet again

DeRozan became the first player in NBA history to hit game-winning shots at the buzzer in back-to-back nights, slaying the Pacers on Friday, and then answering the call against the Wizards. His heroics leave the Bulls atop the Eastern Conference all alone.

By Joe Cowley

Very little leaves Zach LaVine searching for words.

But there he was on Saturday, trying to best sum up what his teammate did on back-to-back nights.

“Dude is incredible,’’ LaVine said, and then started laughing. “I can’t say much more than that. … I thank God that we have DeMar DeRozan on our team.’’

Indiana and Washington might have a little different take.

One that starts off with a head shake of disbelief, followed by a curse word, and DeRozan’s name somewhere attached to it.

Thanks to a second buzzer beater in as many nights by DeRozan, the Bulls have now won seven straight games and sit alone atop the Eastern Conference with a 24-10 record. As for DeRozan, he sits alone in fourth-quarter scoring around the league, and in cold-blooded heartbreak for the opposition.

“I seen two guys on me, I knew one would at least go for the pump-fake,’’ DeRozan recalled of his latest heroics with 3.3 seconds left on the clock on the inbounds. “After that I just wanted to make sure I got my feet behind the line and give it the chance to go in.’’

Went in it did, delivering the Bulls to the 120-119 win, in a game they really had very little business being in.

“Just hungry, hungry to win,’’ DeRozan said, when asked what he was feeling after the latest miracle at the horn. “To be honest with you, just being in the locker room with guys and a coaching staff that make coming to work fun, motivating and exciting just to go out there and play.

“Every time I get the opportunity to go out there and play with these guys it’s a dream come true in a sense. Even though I’ve been in the league awhile, it’s that refreshed feeling that you have going out there to play basketball.’’

He’s looked more than refreshed. DeRozan looked like a flat-out top three MVP candidate.

In beating Indiana in similar fashion a night earlier, DeRozan became the first player in league history to win games at the buzzer in back-to-back nights, and the first to do it in back-to-back games since Larry Bird in 1985. Bird had a day off between games.

The kicker in this latest win? Like the Pacers win, it was a game that the Bulls had some sleep-walking moments.

Defensive breakdowns remained an issue with too many miscommunications in pick-and-roll, and too many lethargic sets in which the Bulls simply got caught watching the ball rather than their man as possessions ticked down, leading to Washington attacking the rim with blow by after blow by.

That’s why the Wizards finished with 72 points in the paint to 30 by the Bulls.

Down 64-52 coming out of the halftime locker room, however, resiliency hasn’t been just coach-speak for the Bulls throughout this season, and that was on display once again in the third, as the switch was flipped. So was the scoreboard.

The defense was more focused, and Coby White again made an impact, as the Bulls outscored the Wizards by 10 in the third, led by White’s eight points and two assists.

That meant another nail-biter in the fourth, and more heroics by DeRozan, who has earned the nickname “King of the Fourth.’’

The Wizards (18-18) grabbed the momentum on Kyle Kuzma’s three-pointer with 3.3 seconds left, putting them up two, but 3.3 seconds is a lifetime in DeRozan’s world. Evident by the fact that he checked his feet, pump-faked and still got the bucket.

“We don’t let nothing rattle us throughout the game and we just keep going,’’ DeRozan said. “I don’t know if I’m dreaming or if it’s real right now. Willing to step up whenever that moment is called for, and to be ready for it, that’s all can do.’’

Next Up In Bulls

The Latest

A burning issue: Building more natural gas power plants hurts the environment

Creating construction jobs and providing returns for investors are not good reasons for going that route.

By CST Editorial Board

Gusty winds, 7 inches possible as first snow storm of season hits Chicago

Cold temperatures are expected before things warm up again next week, forecasters said

By Jermaine Nolen

Man shot teen in Burham, set body on fire: prosecutors

Faheem Norwood, 34, was denied bail Saturday after prosecutors alleged he shot and killed 17-year-old Isaiah Davis last fall.

By Katie Anthony

All signs point to Chris Fleming’s showcase as acting head coach ending

Billy Donovan is expected back in the head coaching seat when the Bulls take the floor Monday against Orlando. Fleming discussed the lessons he learned in his five games, as well as how accommodating the players were for him in that time.

By Joe Cowley

This You Gotta See: Football? What football? It’s basketball time for the Big Ten

Too bad the conference doesn’t do the national-title thing in either sport.

By Steve Greenberg

Blackhawks notebook: Power play ‘frustrated’ by lack of payoff

The Hawks’ "PP" went 0-for-4 on Saturday against the Predators despite attempting 24 shots and now ranks 20th in the NHL.

By Ben Pope