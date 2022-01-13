Bulls’ DeMar DeRozan holds lead in All-Star voting

The Bulls’ DeMar DeRozan continues to lead in the fans All-Star Game voting for Eastern Conference guard.

The latest tally, released Thursday by the NBA, shows DeRozan with 2,973,854 votes, followed by Atlanta’s Trae Young (1,596,301) and Bulls teammate Zach LaVine (1,442,571).

The Golden State Warriors’ Stephen Curry (Western Conference guards), the Brooklyn Nets’ Kevin Durant (Eastern Conference frontcourt) and the Los Angeles Lakers’ LeBron James (Western Conference frontcourt) are the overall top vote-getters at their positions.

The next NBA All-Star fan voting update will be released on Jan. 20. NBA All-Star Voting concludes on Saturday, Jan. 22 at 11 p.m. Chicago time.

Eastern Conference

Guards

1. DeMar DeRozan (CHI) – 2,973,854

2. Trae Young (ATL) – 1,596,301

3. Zach LaVine (CHI) – 1,442,571

4. James Harden (BKN) -1,433,217

5. LaMelo Ball (CHA) – 694,446

6. Kyrie Irving (BKN) – 561,103

7. Derrick Rose (NYK) – 373,039

8. Fred VanVleet (TOR) – 350,806

9. Darius Garland (CLE) – 227,813

10. Jaylen Brown (BOS) – 217,463

Frontcourt

1. Kevin Durant (BKN) – 4,088,334

2. Giannis Antetokounmpo (MIL) – 3,808,458

3. Joel Embiid (PHI) – 2,357,404

4. Jayson Tatum (BOS) – 1,155,591

5. Jimmy Butler (MIA) – 978,889

6. Jarrett Allen (CLE) – 341,885

7. Bam Adebayo (MIA) – 282,512

8. Pascal Siakam (TOR) – 244,042

9. Miles Bridges (CHA) – 230,586

10. LaMarcus Aldridge (BKN) – 216,216

Western Conference

Frontcourt

1. LeBron James (LAL) – 4,386,392

2. Nikola Jokić (DEN) – 3,016,380

3. Andrew Wiggins (GSW) – 1,829,733

4. Paul George (LAC) – 1,773,447

5. Anthony Davis (LAL) – 1,342,294

6. Draymond Green (GSW) – 1,295,848

7. Carmelo Anthony (LAL) – 886,014

8. Karl-Anthony Towns (MIN) – 851,033

9. Rudy Gobert (UTA) – 419,853

10. Deandre Ayton (PHX) – 344,688

Guards

1. Stephen Curry (GSW) – 4,463,426

2. Ja Morant (MEM) – 1,633,313

3. Luka Dončić (DAL) – 1,410,605

4. Klay Thompson (GSW) – 749,038

5. Devin Booker (PHX) – 648,317

6. Russell Westbrook (LAL) – 576,512

7. Chris Paul (PHX) – 561,896

8. Donovan Mitchell (UTA) – 441,247

9. Damian Lillard (POR) – 364,217

10. Anthony Edwards (MIN) – 224,293